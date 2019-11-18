Police: 18-year-old shot, injured in Little Rock drive-by

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A drive-by shooting left an 18-year-old Little Rock man with a gunshot wound Sunday night, police said.

Officers responding to a shooting report near 2810 S. Summit St. met D'marhe Dillard, who said he was walking when a car pulled up and started shooting at him, according to a Little Rock police report. A bullet struck Dillard in the bicep before traveling through his arm pit and out his back, the report states.

Police said Dillard could not provide a description of the car or the shooter.

Dillard’s injuries were not life-threatening and he was expected to make a “full recovery,” the report states. No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.