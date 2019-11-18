• Black Eyed Peas musician will.i.am has accused a flight attendant from Australia's national carrier Qantas of being racist and rude to him on a flight. The musician said he was met by police at Sydney Airport on Saturday after an incident with an "overly aggressive flight attendant" who he says was upset with him because he couldn't hear her through his noise-cancelling headphones. He tweeted a photo of a police officer and said: "This is how your greeted when you land from Brisbane to Sydney flying qantas with a #RacistFlightattendant." He then named the flight attendant. Qantas said in a statement it rejected the allegation that the incident had anything to do with race and said it was a "misunderstanding." "There was a misunderstanding on board, which seems to have been exacerbated by will.i.am wearing noise cancelling headphones and not being able to hear instructions from crew," the airline said in a statement. "We'll be following up with will.i.am and wish him well for the rest of the tour." He and the Black Eyed Peas are in Australia to perform as part of a world tour. In other tweets, will.i.am said he wasn't the only person on the flight to be "disrespected." Some Twitter users who said they were passengers on the flight agreed with him. He did, however, get criticized by some who felt it was inappropriate for him to publicly name the flight attendant on his Twitter account, which has 12.8 million followers. "I don't regret my actions," he said, adding in another tweet that "today I FELT discrimination...and I spoke for all the other people who are voiceless."

• Singer Ariana Grande is telling her fans that she has a bad sinus condition that has made her "very sick" and might force her to cancel upcoming shows on her world tour. Grande, 26, said in videos posted Saturday on Instagram that "my throat and head are still in so much pain." While she sounds OK, "I'm just in a lot of pain and it's difficult to breathe during the show," she says in a message to her fans. "I just really don't know what's happening with my body right now and need to figure it out." Grande said she plans to see a doctor soon. She adds: "I'm scared that I might have to cancel some things, so this is kind just a heads up of like I don't know what's happening with my body, and I'm really disappointed and freaked out of why I can't get better because it's been over three weeks at this point."

Photo by Invision

Will.i.am

Photo by Invision

Ariana Grande

A Section on 11/18/2019