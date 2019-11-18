NFL roundups

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (26) breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 27-23. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

PATRIOTS 17, EAGLES 10

PHILADELPHIA -- Julian Edelman threw a go-ahead 15-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Dorsett and New England rallied for a victory over Philadelphia.

Tom Brady threw for 216 yards, leading New England (9-1) back from a 10-0 deficit, but it was Edelman, the Patriots' wide receiver, who found a target in the end zone. The Patriots defense sacked Carson Wentz five times and forced one turnover.

Wentz couldn't get much going without his two best receivers and top running back sidelined by injuries. Nelson Agholor couldn't make a twisting catch on Wentz's fourth-down heave into the end zone from the Patriots 26 with just under a minute left.

The Eagles (5-5) got the ball back and advanced to their 42 but Wentz's desperation pass fell incomplete.

This was nothing like the thrilling matchup between the two teams in Super Bowl 52. Nick Foles led the Eagles to a 41-33 victory over the Patriots to capture the franchise's first NFL title since 1960. The teams set or tied 29 Super Bowl records, including most yards in any game (1,151) in league history.

Neither team could get in sync on offense in the rematch.

After settling for three field goals in the first half, the Patriots turned to a trick play.

Brady drove them to the Eagles 15 on the opening possession of the third quarter. Facing a third-and-11, Brady tossed a backward pass to Edelman. The former Kent State quarterback fired a perfect pass to Dorsett, who was alone in the end zone. It was Edelman's second career TD pass.

SAINTS 34, BUCCANEERS 17

TAMPA, Fla. -- Drew Brees threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns to lead New Orleans over Tampa Bay.

The NFC South leaders (8-2) rebounded from a 26-9 loss to struggling Atlanta, with NFL receptions leader Michael Thomas becoming the first player in league history with 90-plus catches in the first 10 games of a season and Brees tossing TD passes of 16 yards to Thomas, 3 yards to Jared Cook and 6 yards to Ted Ginn Jr. after being held out of the end zone by the Falcons.

Safety Marcus Williams put an exclamation point on a strong defensive performance, returning the third of New Orleans' four interceptions 55 yards for a touchdown that put the Saints up 34-17 with just over five minutes remaining.

Thomas had 8 receptions for 114 yards, boosting his season totals to 94 catches for 1,141 yards. Alvin Kamara rushed for 73 yards on 13 attempts and had 10 receptions for 47 yards against a Tampa Bay defense ranked No. 1 against the run but last against the pass.

A battered Jameis Winston completed 30 of 51 passes for313 yards and 2 TDs for the Bucs (3-7), who have lost five of six following a 2-2 start.

Brees, meanwhile, was 28 of 35 with no interceptions in his third start since returning from a thumb injury that sidelined him five games. The Saints outgained the Bucs 195 yards to 11 while building an early 20-0 lead, controlling the ball for 20 of the game's first 25 minutes. An offensive line playing without injured guard Andrus Peat protected the 40-year-old quarterback, who was not sacked Sunday after Atlanta got to him six times the previous week.

COLTS 33, JAGUARS 13

INDIANAPOLIS -- Jacoby Brissett threw one touchdown pass, ran for another score and used an impressive ground game to get Indianapolis back on track with a victory over Jacksonville.

The Colts (6-4) ended a two-game losing streak and pulled back into a tie with Houston for the AFC South lead.

Jacksonville (4-6) has lost four of six, this one coming despite the return of starting quarterback Nick Foles. He had missed the previous eight games with a broken left collarbone.

And the Colts made it look easy with their tag-team ground game.

Marlon Mack carried 14 times for 109 yards and a touchdown before leaving in the third quarter with a hand injury. His replacement, Jonathan Williams (Arkansas Razorbacks), had 13 carries for 106 yards, the first 100-yard game of his career, and celebrated two long, fourth-quarter runs by giving himself up inbounds to keep the clock running. Nyheim Hines scored on a 7-yard run and Brissett scored on a 5-yard run.

It was the first time Indy had two 100-yard rushers in the same game since Oct. 6, 1985, and only the third time in franchise history -- all against the Jags' usually stingy defense.

But it sure didn't start out that way.

Foles looked as though he was back in sync with a perfectly timed pass to DJ Chark Jr. on the Jaguars' second series. Chark found a hole in the Colts' defense and sprinted to the end zone for a 34-yard TD catch and a 7-0 lead.

Mack answered by spinning out of a tackle and running 13 yards to tie the score late in the first quarter.

BILLS 37, DOLPHINS 20

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Josh Allen tied a career high with three touchdown passes and ran for another score to help the Buffalo complete a season sweep of Miami.

Allen's TD tosses covered 40 and 9 yards to John Brown, and 23 yards to Dawson Knox. Allen also scored on an 8-yard run, and he had a 36-yard run to set up a field goal.

Miami couldn't keep up against Buffalo's smothering defense. The Bills totaled a season-high seven sacks and allowed only 23 yards rushing.

The victory gave the Bills (7-3) their best 10-game record since 1999, but they won for only the second time in the past four games.

Miami (2-8) lost to Buffalo for the fourth time in the past five meetings.

Allen went 21 for 33 for 256 yards without a sack or turnover, and his passer rating of 117.7 was a career high. He extended his streak of passes without an interception to 163.

Brown finished with nine receptions for 137 yards, both season highs. The Bills netted a season-best 424 yards, and their point total was also a season high.

The Bills scored on their first four possessions to take a 16-0 lead, and at that point they enjoyed a 211-24 advantage in total yards.

Jakeem Grant scored for the Dolphins on a 101-yard kickoff return -- his fourth career kick or punt return for a score. Grant also scored on a 7-yard run on a jet sweep.

FALCONS 29, PANTHERS 3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Atlanta intercepted Kyle Allen four times and sacked him five times, Kenjon Barner returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown and the Falcons defeated Carolina for their second consecutive lopsided victory against an NFC South foe.

The Falcons (3-7) had only two interceptions all season -- and none since Week 2 against the Eagles -- but intercepted Allen three times in the first half to build a 20-0 lead.

Matt Ryan improved to 7-1 in his past eight starts against the Panthers, throwing for 311 yards including a 6-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley.

Ridley found huge holes in the Carolina defense, finishing with eight catches for 143 yards and rookie Qadree Ollison added a 2-yard TD run for the Falcons, who won despite playing without running back Devonta Freeman and tight end Austin Hooper.

It was the second consecutive dominant defensive performance for the Falcons, who defeated the Saints 26-9 last Sunday.

Allen struggled all day for Carolina (5-5), continuing a disturbing trend. The second-year quarterback has thrown nine interceptions in the past four games. Christian McCaffrey finished with 191 yards from scrimmage for the Panthers but failed to score for the first time since Week 2. He passed LaDainian Tomlinson (238) for the most receptions by a running back in his first three NFL seasons.

JETS 34, REDSKINS 17

LANDOVER, Md. -- Sam Darnold more than made up for an ill-timed interception by throwing for 293 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, and New York routed rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Washington for its second consecutive victory.

Darnold was 19 of 30 passing and tossed touchdowns to Daniel Brown, Robby Anderson, Ryan Griffin and former Redskins receiver Jamison Crowder. Despite getting picked off deep in his own territory by Jon Bostic, the 2018 third overall pick bounced back and now has 11 TDs and 10 INTs this season.

The Jets (3-7) sacked Haskins six times, including three by safety Jamal Adams, and linebacker Neville Hewitt intercepted him in his return to the lineup. Le'Veon Bell ran for a 1-yard TD, Griffin had a career-high 109 yards receiving and New York eclipsed 400 yards of offense for the first time in 20 games.

Washington (1-9) set a franchise record by going 16 consecutive quarters without a touchdown before Derrius Guice scored on a 45-yard screen pass early in the fourth. Haskins was 19 of 35 passing for 214 yards and threw TD passes to Guice and tight end Jeremy Sprinkle (Arkansas Razorbacks) in his first game since being named starter for the rest of the season.

That feels like a long time away for two teams on pace for a top-five draft pick. The Jets look like they've made some semblance of progress under first-year Coach Adam Gase, while the Redskins are 1-4 under interim replacement Bill Callahan and off to their worst 10-game start since 1961, when they were 0-9-1.

RAIDERS 17, BENGALS 10

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Derek Carr passed for 292 yards and a touchdown, Josh Jacobs had his fourth 100-yard game in the past six weeks, and Oakland beat winless Cincinnati.

Maxx Crosby had a team rookie-record four sacks as the Raiders harassed Bengals rookie quarterback Ryan Finley and shut down Cincinnati's offense after Joe Mixon had given it a lift in the first half.

Oakland (6-4) won its third straight to move into a first-place tie with Kansas City in the AFC West. The Chiefs play the Chargers on Monday night in Mexico City.

Cincinnati is headed in the opposite direction. The Bengals are the NFL's lone team without a victory, and their 0-10 record matches the 1993 team for the worst start in franchise history.

Even when things appeared to be going well for Zac Taylor's team, something went wrong.

With Cincinnati trailing 17-10 in the fourth quarter, Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate made a 20-yard catch on a third-and-19 play but suffered a neck injury when he was hit from behind by Curtis Riley. Tate stayed down for several minutes and was eventually placed on a cart and taken to the locker room.

