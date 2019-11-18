NFL Top Perfomers

SUNDAY'S TOP PERFORMERS

PASSING

LAMAR JACKSON, Ravens, 4 TDs, 86 yards rushing

DAK PRESCOTT, Cowboys, 444 yards passing, 3 TDs

JIMMY GAROPPOLO, 49ers, 4 TDs, including game-winner with 31 seconds left

KIRK COUSINS, Vikings, 29-35, 319 yards, 3 TDs

SAM DARNOLD, Jets, 4 TDs, 293 yards

JOSH ALLEN, Bills, 3 TD passes, TD rushing

RUSHING

JONATHAN WILLIAMS, Colts,13-116

MARLON MACK, Colts, 14-109, TD

GUS EDWARDS, Ravens, 8-112, TD

JOSH JACOBS, Raiders, 23-112

JOE MIXON, Bengals, 86 yards, TD

RECEIVING

JOHN BROWN, Bills, 9-137, 2 TDs

MICHAEL GALLUP, Cowboys, 9-148

CALVIN RIDLEY, Falcons, 8-143, TD

MICHAEL THOMAS, Saints, 8-114

CHRISTIAN McCAFFREY, Panthers, 11-121, 70 yards rushing

SPECIAL TEAMS

JAKEEM GRANT, Dolphins, 101-yard kickoff return for TD

KENJON BARNER, Falcons, 78-yard punt return for TD

STEPHEN HAUSCHKA, Bills, kicked field goals of 51, 34 and 21 yards

DEFENSE

JAMAL ADAMS, Jets, 3 sacks

MARCUS WILLIAMS, Saints, 55-yard interception return for TD

D.J. REED, 49ers, 4-yard fumble return for TD

MAXX CROSBY, Raiders, 4 sacks

MILESTONES

Houston's DeAndre Hopkins had seven receptions in the Texans' 41-7 loss at Baltimore. At 27 years and 164 days old, he became the second-youngest player in league history to reach 600 catches trailing only Larry Fitzgerald (27, 110). ... Indianapolis rushed for a season-high 264 yards and overpowered Jacksonville 33-13 for the franchise's 300th win since moving to Indianapolis in 1984. ... Oakland's Josh Jacobs ran for 112 yards in the Raiders' 17-10 win over Cincinnati, giving him four 100-yard games to break Marcus Allen's 37-year-old team rookie record. Jacobs had already surpassed the record for most yards rushing by a Raiders rookie.

STREAKS & STATS

Washington set a franchise record by going 16 consecutive quarters without a touchdown before Derrius Guice scored on a 45-yard screen pass from Dwayne Haskins early in the fourth quarter of the Redskins' 34-17 loss to the New York Jets. The Redskins' 16 quarters without a TD were the most by any team since the 2000 Baltimore Ravens. ... Minnesota erased a 20-point halftime deficit to beat Denver 27-23. The last team guilty of such a severe second-half collapse was Atlanta on Oct. 26, 2014, when a 21-0 lead at home turned into a 22-21 victory for Detroit.

STARTS

Cincinnati lost 17-10 at Oakland and remained the NFL's lone team without a victory. The Bengals' 0-10 record matches the 1993 team for the worst start in franchise history. ... Buffalo's 7-3 start is its best 10-game record since 1999.

RUSHING RAVENS

Baltimore rushed for 263 yards in its 41-7 win over Houston in Week 11. With 2,038 yards rushing through 10 games, the Ravens are the seventh team since 1970 and first since the 1978 New England Patriots with at least 2,000 yards in its first 10 games. Quarterback Lamar Jackson had 86 yards rushing, giving him at least 60 in seven consecutive games, surpassing Michael Vick (2004) for the longest streak by a QB. Jackson's 1,483 yards rushing are the most by a QB in his first two seasons, surpassing Cam Newton (1,447).

BIG MAC

Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey had 191 yards from scrimmage yards (121 receiving, 70 rushing) in the Panthers' 29-3 loss to Atlanta and caught 11 passes the seventh game of his career with at least 10. That surpasses the mark set by Larry Centers and LaDainian Tomlinson. McCaffrey has 12 games with at least 50 yards rushing and 50 yards receiving, tied with Herschel Walker for the most in a player's first three seasons. He also joined O.J. Simpson (1975), Eric Dickerson (1983), Emmitt Smith (1995) and Ahman Green (2003) as the only players with at least 1,500 yards from scrimmage and 14 TDs from scrimmage in a team's first 10 games.

NO DOUBTING THOMAS

New Orleans' Michael Thomas had eight catches for 114 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 34-17 win at Tampa Bay. That gave him 94 receptions this year, the most by a player in his team's first 10 games in a season surpassing the 89 by Marvin Harrison in 2002 and Julio Jones in 2015. Thomas also has the most catches (415) by a player in his first four seasons and is the first with at least 90 receptions in each of his first four seasons.

SIDELINED

Marlon Mack rushed 14 times for 109 yards and a touchdown before leaving with a hand injury in the third quarter of Indianapolis' 33-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts also lost rookie cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to an ankle injury in the third quarter. ... In Cincinnati's loss at Oakland, Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate was carted off the field with a scary-looking neck injury after he was hit from behind by Curtis Riley. The game was delayed for several minutes while Tate was attended to on the field. He flashed a thumbs-up as he was moved off the field. Coach Zac Taylor said Tate could talk and had motion after the game. ... In San Francisco's comeback win over Arizona, 49ers defensive end Dee Ford left in the first half with a hamstring injury. ... Minnesota strong safety Harrison Smith hurt a hamstring in the fourth quarter against Denver and didn't return.

