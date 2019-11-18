Police arrest 16-year-old in vehicle break-ins, gunfire at central Arkansas apartment complex

Police on Sunday arrested a 16-year-old accused of breaking into several vehicles and firing a gun at a Benton apartment complex, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of a teen breaking into vehicles and shooting a gun when he was confronted at the Longhills Apartments, 2600 Longhills Road East, shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to a news release by the Benton Police Department.

Police persuaded the 16-year-old, whose name wasn’t provided in the release, to surrender to authorities, the report states. Authorities said the teen is also accused of several other break-ins that took place earlier in the day.

Charges against the teen include one count of aggravated robbery, three counts of breaking or entering, two counts of theft of property, and one count each of first-degree terroristic threatening, possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.

Police said no one was injured in the break-ins or the shooting.