Rogers man, 24, arrested in shooting

SPRINGDALE -- A Rogers man was arrested in the shooting of another man Friday, according to a police news release.

Cody Lupica, 24, was arrested on a charge of first-degree battery and was being held in the Washington County jail.

Springdale police were summoned to 3111 S. Old Missouri Road at 11:10 p.m. Friday and found Calvin Jenkins, 18, wounded in the White Oak Station convenience store at that address, according to the release.

Jenkins was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound in his back, the release said. The injury was not considered life-threatening, according to the release.

Police identified Lupica as a suspect in the case after talking to Jenkins at the hospital.

Jenkins told police that he was shot in the parking lot of the Keystone Crossing apartments on Electric Avenue, according to the release.

Rogers police arrested Lupica without incident at his home.

Lupica later told Springdale police that he shot Jenkins, according to the release.

Metro on 11/18/2019