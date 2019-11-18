Sex offender gets six years in prison

HOT SPRINGS -- A Level 3 sex offender who failed to register with Hot Springs police and was living near Family Park in violation of the law was sentenced to six years in prison Friday after pleading guilty in Garland County Circuit Court.

Larry Dewayne Hulsey, 68, who has remained in custody since his arrest March 15, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with sex offender registration and reporting requirements, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He was originally set to stand trial today.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Dec. 23, Hot Springs police detective Jarret Cantrell was notified of a Level 3 sex offender, identified as Hulsey, living within the jurisdiction of the Police Department who had not registered. He determined Hulsey had last registered with the Montgomery County sheriff's office on Oct. 23, 2017, and listed a Norman address.

About 7 p.m. Oct. 2, 2018, officer Shane Lewis made contact with Hulsey after he reportedly became disorderly with Arkansas Transportation Department employees. After Lewis was advised of Hulsey's status as a delinquent sex offender, he asked for his address and Hulsey reportedly told him he lived "near Family Park" with his nephew.

On Dec. 12, Hulsey was arrested on a warrant and provided a Stover Street address that was found to be about 1,174 feet from Family Park. As a Level 3 sex offender, Hulsey is prohibited from being within 2,000 feet of a park, day care center or school.

The affidavit notes Hulsey, despite living on Stover Street since October 2018, had yet to register with the Police Department. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Dec. 26 and he was arrested March 15.

Prosecutors filed an amended information on Oct. 7 classifying Hulsey as a habitual offender.

Hulsey was previously convicted in 1994 of two counts of second-degree forgery and sentenced to five years' supervised probation, and in 1998 of rape involving a 15-year-old girl and sentenced to 20 years in prison, all from Garland County.

In exchange for Hulsey's guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to withdraw the habitual offender motion.

