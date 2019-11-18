Little Rock man, 27, injured in shooting, robbery, police say

A Little Rock man was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon during what he told police was an armed robbery.

Authorities responded around 4:30 p.m. to 1100 E. Roosevelt Road and found Rakeem Moore, 27, on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound in the right thigh, according to a Little Rock police report.

Moore told officers he had been robbed at gunpoint of an estimated $250, according to the report. After the money was taken, he said he tried to turn around to confront the robber, but the gunman shot him.

Authorities said Moore was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

A witness told officers she had seen a black sedan and a gray Mercury shooting at each other before the gray car parked near where Moore was found, the report states. A gun was found near the Mercury, but no further information on the sedan was available.

The witness also told police she saw two men flee the scene, one wearing a red sweatshirt, authorities said. During a search of the area, police found a man running north a few blocks away, near where officers discovered a red sweatshirt.

The 18-year-old told authorities he was a passenger in the Mercury, and he was robbed by an unidentified gunman, police said.

Another 18-year-old questioned later told police he was the driver of the Mercury, and he was also robbed of about $250 at gunpoint. He also said another car swerved toward him in what police called a terroristic threat, according to authorities.

All three men were released, police said, pending further investigation. No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.