State sports briefs

Today at 1:40 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ASU heading to Sun Belt Tournament

Arkansas State University (16-12, 7-9 Sun Belt Conference) swept Louisiana-Monroe in three sets Saturday to earn a trip to the Sun Belt Conference Tournament as the No. 8 seed and will face No. 5 seed Louisiana-Lafayette at 5 p.m. Thursday in San Marcos, Texas.

The winner will meet No. 4 seed Troy at 5 p.m. Friday.

The championship match is set for 1 p.m. Sunday.

Arkansas beats Alabama

The University of Arkansas defeated Alabama 25-22, 18-25, 25-18, 22-25, 17-15 on Sunday in Fayetteville.

Jillian Gillen led Arkansas (9-17, 3-11) with 28 kills and 13 digs. Devyn Wheeler and Maggie Cartwright added 10 kills. Rachel Rippee had 32 assists and Gracie Ryan had 23. Lauren Evans had 14 digs.

Doris Carter led Alabama (12-13, 4-10) with 13 kills.

