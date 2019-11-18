Suspect in '17 slaying called mentally fit to stand trial

TEXARKANA -- A man accused of murdering his girlfriend in Texarkana, hiding evidence in Texarkana, Texas, and burying the woman's body on hunting land in Ogden has been found competent to stand trial by an outside mental health expert.

Mental health experts at the Arkansas State Hospital have repeatedly found that Tony Earl Taylor, 59, is not fit to proceed because of intellectual deficiency, according to reports. Taylor is accused in the March 2017 slaying of 35-year-old Crystal Reed. Reed's body was unearthed from a makeshift grave on property in Ogden after investigators reported that Taylor told them where to find it.

Taylor is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and evidence tampering.

Forensic evaluation reports by State Hospital doctors in 2017, 2018 and this year reached the conclusion that Taylor's mental capacity limits his ability to understand the court proceedings or to assist his lawyer in his defense, both of which are required for a finding of legal competency.

At a hearing in August, Benjamin Silber, Ph.D., of Arkansas State Hospital Forensic Services, testified that it is possible that Taylor has been faking symptoms of mental illness, noting that a social worker reported that Taylor told her he had purposely given incorrect answers. At the conclusion of the August hearing, Circuit Judge Carlton Jones granted a request from the state to have Taylor evaluated by an expert outside the State Hospital setting.

Michael Simon, Ph.D., evaluated Taylor most recently and found that he is competent to stand trial, according to reports. Simon's report noted that he interviewed a number of staff members at the hospital who expressed the belief that Taylor is not mentally disabled. The staff members who have observed Taylor on a daily basis for at least the past two years mentioned his ability to play dominoes and the card game Spades with ease, leading the staff and patients to label him the "unit pro."

The report notes that while Taylor has difficulty reading, he does not appear to have an intellectual deficiency that would prevent him from assisting his lawyer in his defense.

Jones scheduled the case for a formal competency hearing in December.

Taylor faces 10-40 years or life in prison if convicted of murder. His bail is set at $750,000.

Metro on 11/18/2019