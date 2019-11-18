Teen rescued after fall from cliff in Northwest Arkansas

PHOTO COURTESY WASHINGTON COUNTY Washington County Office of Emergency Management USAR Team run a rescue mission at the Yellow Rock Bluff Overlook in Devil's Den State Park.

FAYETTEVILLE -- A 19-year-old fell about 25 feet off Yellow Rock Bluff in Devil's Den State Park about 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Washington County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

The individual suffered several injuries that were not life-threatening and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, officials said.

The man fell while free climbing the bluff, officials said.

A joint response team from the Washington County Office of Emergency Management, Washington County sheriff's office, Central EMS, AirEvac and Arkansas State Parks rescued the man.

Personnel from the Round Mountain Volunteer Fire Department and the Washington County Urban Search and Rescue Team set up a high-angle rescue system to raise and lower people at the site. One emergency responder was lowered about 100 feet to the climber.

The teen was secured in a litter and raised to the overlook. He was taken to a location where he could be airlifted.

Officials have not released the name of the man who fell.