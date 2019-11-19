4 minors, 1 adult taken to hospitals after Fort Smith fire, police say

FORT SMITH — Authorities in western Arkansas say five people were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries after an early morning house fire.

Police responded shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday to the fire in Fort Smith. The Fort Smith Police Department says the injured include four minors and one adult female.

Police spokesman Aric Mitchell says all five had life-threatening injuries.

No names have been released, and police say more details will be released following an investigation. The cause of the fire is not yet known.