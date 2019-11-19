Arkansas reinstates F Reggie Chaney after 3-game suspension

Arkansas forward Reggie Chaney is shown prior to a game against Montana on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Fayetteville. Chaney, a sophomore, has not played yet this season while serving a suspension for an undisclosed violation of team rules. - Photo by Andy Shupe
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has reinstated sophomore forward Reggie Chaney in time for Tuesday night's game against Texas Southern.
Initially, Chaney was suspended indefinitely for violating team rules. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said in the release that Chaney "has fulfilled the obligations that led to him being suspended for the first three games." The 6-foot-8 Chaney averaged 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks last season.
Chaney had been practicing with the team, which got off to a 3-0 start without him.
