Bella Vista man arrested in killing of neighbor's dog

BENTONVILLE -- A Bella Vista man was arrested in connection with shooting and killing a neighbor's dog.

Mark Mittermeier, 64, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated animal cruelty and criminal mischief. He was released from the Benton County jail and his arraignment was set for Jan. 6.

Karon Mayberry reported in August to Bella Vista police that her dog, Cooper, was shot and she took him to the veterinarian. The 4-year-old pitbull boxer died at an emergency clinic in Springdale, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police found 19 complaints had been made about the Mayberry's barking dog and 18 of the calls came from Mittermeier's residence, according to the affidavit.

Mittermeier lives across a ravine from Mayberry and had a direct line of sight into Mayberry's backyard, according to the affidavit.

Mittermeier told police that he was shooting his rifle that day and a ricochet may have hit the dog, according to the affidavit.

Mittermeier went to Mayberry's home and told them he wanted to make everything right and pay for the dog's medical bills, the affidavit states. Mittermeier said he had asked them more than once to get the dog to stop barking, according to the affidavit.

Mittermeier said he and his wife are retired and wanted to sleep in, the affidavit states.

The pellet removed from the dog matched an air gun police took from Mittermeier's home, according to the affidavit.

Metro on 11/19/2019