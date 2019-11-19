Central Arkansas Water introduces leak detection dog

Central Arkansas Water plans to deploy Vessel, a rescue black lab mix, as a leak detection dog in 2020. The water utility is the first in the United States to use a dog to sniff out leaks.

The nation’s first water leak detection dog made her public debut in downtown Little Rock on Tuesday.

Vessel, a rescue black lab mix, is the newest employee at Central Arkansas Water, the utility serving about 450,000 customers in the region.

Through the Arkansas Paws in Prison program, she was trained to sniff out treated water that has leaked from the system’s pipes and bark when she finds the location.

Leak detection technology is expensive, so using a dog is a more cost-effective and efficient option, utility spokesman Doug Shackelford said.

She demonstrated her skills for a small crowd at the River Market Pavilions on Tuesday morning, finding a container of treated water hidden in one of several leaf piles. She can smell chlorine, which is how she differentiates between treated water and groundwater.

Though she doesn’t receive a paycheck, the pup seemed to enjoy her reward for a successful find — playing with a ball.

