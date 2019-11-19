Sections
Follow live: Hogs look for 4-0 start vs. Texas Southern

by Scottie Bordelon | Today at 6:49 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas forward Adrio Bailey celebrates a basket Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, during the second half of play against Montana in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Visit nwadg.com/photos to see more photographs from the game. - Photo by Andy Shupe

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones, Desi Sills, Jimmy Whitt and Adrio Bailey.

Jones has been the Razorbacks' star through three games. He is averaging 22.3 points per outing and coming off a 19-point night against Montana on Saturday. Entering tonight's game, Jones is No. 6 in the KenPom player of the year standings.

This lineup still has not found its stride offensively, scoring .83 points per possession over 52 trips, but it has held opponents to .54 PPP in 54 defensive possessions. That's rock solid. Rice, North Texas and Montana have combined to make just 25.7 percent of their 2-point looks and 21.4 percent from 3-point range against this group.

I'll also be looking for Joe to have something of a bounce-back game beyond the arc. He was an uncharacteristic 2 of 9 from deep against Montana. Let's see if his catch-and-shoot numbers spike in this game. Coming in, he's 8 of 22 on such 3s this season.

Also, sophomore forward Reggie Chaney is available for the first time this year. He was previously suspended for a violation of team rules. Eric Musselman lifted the suspension Tuesday morning.

Texas Southern's starters: Yahuza Rasas, Tyrik Armstrong, Justin Hopkins, John Jones and John Walker III.

