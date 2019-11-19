Food security focus of new program

The St. Joseph Center of Arkansas in North Little Rock is launching a new AmeriCorps program called Full Circle FarmCorps.

The program is designed to promote food security -- access to affordable, nutritious food -- and strengthen communities through farming, teaching, and outreach, a news release said. FarmCorps is recruiting nine AmeriCorps members to serve 1,200 hours each at seven sites throughout Pulaski County, where Feeding America reports there are an estimated 75,980 food insecure people.

The AmeriCorps members will support gardens, teach nutrition, and engage volunteers for an eight-month commitment from January through August at the following sites in Pulaski County: the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, Arkansas Interfaith Power & Light, Dunbar Community Garden, Ferncliff Camp and Conference Center, Heifer International, North Little Rock Fit 2 Live, and the St. Joseph Center of Arkansas.