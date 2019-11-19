Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values 🔴 Impeachment hearing live video App Traffic map In the news Listen #Gazette200 Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Food security focus of new program

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 3:40 p.m.

The St. Joseph Center of Arkansas in North Little Rock is launching a new AmeriCorps program called Full Circle FarmCorps.

The program is designed to promote food security -- access to affordable, nutritious food -- and strengthen communities through farming, teaching, and outreach, a news release said. FarmCorps is recruiting nine AmeriCorps members to serve 1,200 hours each at seven sites throughout Pulaski County, where Feeding America reports there are an estimated 75,980 food insecure people.

The AmeriCorps members will support gardens, teach nutrition, and engage volunteers for an eight-month commitment from January through August at the following sites in Pulaski County: the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, Arkansas Interfaith Power & Light, Dunbar Community Garden, Ferncliff Camp and Conference Center, Heifer International, North Little Rock Fit 2 Live, and the St. Joseph Center of Arkansas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT