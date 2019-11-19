Gunman fired shotgun at Northwest Arkansas house, police say

GENTRY -- Police in Gentry are investigating after a person reportedly shot up a house shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday.

According to Clay Stewart, Gentry chief of police, no one was injured inside the home at 409 S. Giles Ave., but pellets from a shotgun were found embedded in the front door of the home. A neighbor who heard the blast reported seeing someone in a hoodie leaving the scene headed southwest.

The area was sealed off by law enforcement officers from Gentry, Benton County and neighboring police departments, and police brought in a tracking dog to try to locate the shooter but were unsuccessful.

Gentry police are continuing to investigate the incident and have some persons of interest, according to Stewart.