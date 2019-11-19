Gunman fired shotgun at Northwest Arkansas house, police say

According to Gentry police, shotgun blasts were fired into the front of this home at 409 S. Giles Ave. in Gentry shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Pellet marks could be seen on the front door, and a window, to the south of the front door, was also broken out on Tuesday morning. - Photo by Randy Moll
GENTRY -- Police in Gentry are investigating after a person reportedly shot up a house shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday.
According to Clay Stewart, Gentry chief of police, no one was injured inside the home at 409 S. Giles Ave., but pellets from a shotgun were found embedded in the front door of the home. A neighbor who heard the blast reported seeing someone in a hoodie leaving the scene headed southwest.
The area was sealed off by law enforcement officers from Gentry, Benton County and neighboring police departments, and police brought in a tracking dog to try to locate the shooter but were unsuccessful.
Gentry police are continuing to investigate the incident and have some persons of interest, according to Stewart.
