Hot Springs police seek man accused of shooting father in legs

Hot Springs police are searching for a man believed to have shot his father in the legs early Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

Mondraul Jernigan Jr., 21, is wanted on charges of first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Police responded around 3 a.m. to a home on the 200 block of Wahoo Street after a report of a shooting.

Officers found Mondraul Jernigan Sr. suffering from gunshot wounds in both legs, according to the release. He told police his son had shot him and fled in a silver or gray car.

Police said Mondraul Jernigan Jr. is considered armed and potentially dangerous.