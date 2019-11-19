Kentucky survives another upset bid

Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans scored a career-high 26 points in the Wildcats’ 82-74 victory over Utah Valley on Monday night.

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- John Calipari breathed a sigh of relief after his team survived another scare.

Ashton Hagans scored a career-high 26 points, and No. 9 Kentucky fought through another close game against what should have been a lesser opponent, beating Utah Valley 82-74 on Monday night.

"I'm happy we won," Calipari said. "This season as long as it goes and being here and knowing how teams play against us, and how they're charged up and then the next game they don't play as well ... whew. I was trying to be as positive as I could be until the end. I couldn't take it anymore."

The Wildcats (3-1) dropped out of the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press Top 25 after losing at home to Evansville last week, and they had to overcome a late surge to hold off the Wolverines.

Kentucky led by 16 points early in the second half, but Utah Valley steadily chipped away until T.J. Washington's three-pointer got the Wolverines (3-2) within 68-67 with 3:26 remaining. Nate Sestina responded with a three-point play that helped the Wildcats pull away.

"We knew that coming in here Kentucky was going to be amped up and they were," Utah Valley Coach Mark Madsen said. "Kentucky did a fantastic job of executing their game plan and really making big plays down the stretch."

Kentucky was without second-leading scorer Immanuel Quickley, who sat out because of a chest injury. Quickley has scored 16 points in each of the past two games.

The Wildcats also have been without forward EJ Montgomery, who has missed the past three games because of an ankle injury. Coupled with Quickley's injury, Kentucky's roster has dwindled to seven scholarship players, leaving the Wildcats short-handed in practice.

"We are who we are right now," Calipari said. "We are what the score says we are. ... We got to get E.J. back, got to get Immanuel back and figure out what we are."

Nick Richards had 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Tyrese Maxey added 14 points for Kentucky.

Washington led the Wolverines with 22 points, followed by Trey Woodbury with 17 and Jamison Overton with 10.

NO. 3 MICHIGAN STATE 94, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 46

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Cassius Winston had 11 points and eight assists to help the Spartans defeat Charleston Southern.

Xavier Tillman scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Spartans (3-1) in an on-campus game that is part of the Maui Invitational.

Dontrell Shuler had 15 points to lead Charleston Southern (1-4).

NO. 10 OHIO STATE 86, STETSON 51

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Kyle Young had a career-high 15 points and Kaleb Wesson added 13 to lead Ohio State in a rout of Stetson.

The Buckeyes (4-0) jumped out to a 28-3 lead against the overmatched Hatters (2-2), built a 42-14 halftime advantage and cruised in the second half.

NO. 15 UTAH STATE 82, TEXAS-SAN ANTONIO 50

LOGAN, Utah -- Sam Merrill scored 21 points, including five three-pointers, to lead Utah State over Texas San-Antonio.

Diogo Brito added 17 points and Brock Miller chipped in 10 for the Aggies (5-0).

Jhivvan Jackson scored 15 points to lead the Roadrunners (0-5).

NO. 19 AUBURN 91,

COLGATE 62

Samir Doughty scored 20 points, Austin Wiley had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Auburn (5-0) rolled past Colgate (1-3).

NO. 23 COLORADO 69,

UC-IRVINE 53

Tyler Bey and McKinley Wright each scored 16 points as Colorado (3-0) thumped UC-Irvine (3-2) 69-53.

