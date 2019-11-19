Little Rock pastor named bishop of Shreveport

Pope Francis has appointed Msgr. Francis Malone of the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock to be the next bishop of Shreveport, La.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the U.S., and Malone, the bishop-elect, was in Shreveport — home to more than 41,000 members of the faith — for the announcement, according to a news release from the diocese.

Malone has served as the pastor of Christ the King Catholic Church in Little Rock for the past 18 years, and is also the diocese’s chancellor of ecclesiastical affairs. A release from the Holy See Press Office states that Malone, 69, was ordained a priest in the Little Rock diocese in May 1977, and has served at more than a dozen Catholic churches in Arkansas.

He will be installed as bishop of the Shreveport, La. diocese on Jan 28.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.