• At just 7, Blue Ivy Carter is an award-winning songwriter. Jay-Z and Beyonce's daughter won the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award at Sunday's Soul Train Awards for co-writing her mom's hit "Brown Skin Girl," a song celebrating dark- and brown-skinned women. Blue Ivy shares the win with Beyonce, Jay-Z, Saint Jhn and several other co-writers. Blue Ivy also gives a vocal performance that opens and closes the song, which features Wizkid and Saint Jhn. The Carters weren't at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas to accept the honor.

• Kylie Jenner is selling a stake of her beauty business to CoverGirl owner Coty, in a deal that values the reality TV star's company at about $1.2 billion. On Monday, Coty said that it will pay $600 million for a 51% stake in Kylie Cosmetics. It plans to launch more products under the Kylie brand and sell them in more countries around the world. The deal is expected to be completed early next year. Jenner, 22, part of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality show family, founded her company in 2015, tapping into her hundreds of millions of social media followers to promote her popular lip liners and liquid lipsticks. Jenner's products were only sold online when the brand was first launched, but last year it struck a deal to sell its goods in 1,100 Ulta Beauty stores. Jenner, who expanded her empire earlier this year with Kylie Skin, a line of moisturizers, under-eye creams and facial scrubs, will still be the face of the brand and will be involved in creating new products. Coty hopes that the celebrity-backed business can help boost its sales and connect with shoppers under 35.

• Paul McCartney has snagged the coveted Saturday night headline slot at Glastonbury next year as the British music festival celebrates its 50th birthday. Festival organizers confirmed Monday that the former Beatle will perform on the main Pyramid Stage on June 27. McCartney last played Glastonbury in 2004, delivering a set of songs covering the Beatles era and his later work, both solo and with Wings. The festival takes over Worthy Farm in southwest England from June 24-28. The event's 135,000 tickets sold within an hour of going on sale last month.

Photo by Invision

Beyonce, right, and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter

Photo by Invision

Kylie Jenner

Photo by FR1140 AP

Paul McCartney

A Section on 11/19/2019