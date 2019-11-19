NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Black bass are biting a variety of lures.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said bass can be caught with spinner baits, jig and pigs, swim baits or Alabama rigs. Gravel banks are good areas to try. Plastic worms fished 5 to 15 feet deep along bluff walls are also working.

Striped bass are scattered around the lake. Try near Point 12 and from the Arkansas 12 bridge to the dam. Brood minnows or shad are the best baits. Crappie and walleye are slow.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store said flood gates have been opened at the dam and power generation is taking place around the clock.

Once flows return to normal, try fly fishing with size 16 midges or micro jigs. The top lures are size 7 countdown Rapalas, small spoons and small jigs. Good jig colors are olive with some orange or black in the pattern.

Bait fishermen should try Power Bait in bright colors tipped with a waxworm. Nightcrawlwers are also good.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office recommends fishing for crappie with minnows 8 feet deep. Try worms for bluegill. For black bass, use tube baits or jerk baits.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said crappie fishing is good by the old bridge. Use jigs or minnows close to the bottom.

Catfish are biting liver. Bluegill and black bass are slow.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends fishing for black bass with spinner baits or jig and pigs.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with a variety of soft plastic lures. Swim baits are working. Try top-water lures at dawn, dusk and on cloudy days.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said the best fishing is along gravel points 30 to 45 feet deep with jigging spoons or ice fishing jigs.

Try jig and pigs the first two hours of the day 8 to 15 feet deep. Crank baits are good to use along banks with a 45-degree slope. Points or rocky banks are good areas to try.

Eastern Oklahoma

No report.

Sports on 11/19/2019