NWA outdoor briefs

Hike circles Hobbs trail

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike the 7.8-mile Karst Loop of the Monument Trail at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area today. An option of hiking the 4.2-mile Wolf Den Loop is available.

All hikers are welcome. For details contact Bev Munstermann, 479-721-2193, munster@olemac.net. Visit bvhikingclub.com for club information.

Work closes trail section

The Ruddick's Field portion of the trail system at Pea Ridge National Military Park will be closed through March 31 because of project work near the trail. All other trails will remain open.

Trails close for hunts

Most trails at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will be closed during the park's limited permit firearms deer seasons.

The seasons are: muzzle-loader, Wednesday through Nov. 24; modern gun, Dec. 4-8; youth modern gun, Jan. 11-12.

Open trails include the Ozark Plateau trail near the visitor center, Historic Van Winkle Trail and Tunnel Connector Trail. For details call the visitor center, 479-789-5000.

Runners tackle Mount Kessler

The seventh annual Mount Kessler Trail Run is at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Rock City section of Mount Kessler Park in Fayetteville.

Routes of 10 or 20 kilometers are available. Entry fee is $40. The run benefits the Fayetteville Natural Heritage Association community conservation projects.

Register at fayettevillenatural.org/kesslertrailrun. For details contact Dana Smith, 501-454-8030 or kesslertrailrun@gmail.com.

Hill Hikers walk Kessler

Ozark Hill Hikers will walk the trails at Mount Kessler Park in Fayetteville on Nov. 27.

Routes of 5 or 10 kilometers are available. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. at Walgreen's, 2964 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Fayetteville. The walk starts at 10 a.m.

Email pa4golden@gmail.com for details.

Turkey Trot explores lake

The 10th annual Don Gammie Turkey Trot trail run will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 28, Thanksgiving Day, at Lake Leatherwood City Park in Eureka Springs.

Trail runs of 5 kilometers or 1 mile are available. Entry fee is $25. The event benefits the Grassy Knob Volunteer Fire Department auxiliary. Register at turkeytrotar.com.

City to host running conference

Fayetteville will host the U.S. Trail Running Conference on Oct. 21-24.

Experience Fayetteville and the city's Parks and Recreation Department worked to bring the conference to Fayetteville. It will be the first time the conference has been held in Arkansas. Historically it's held in Colorado or California.

Informal trail runs will take place at Mount Sequoyah and Mount Kessler. The conference provides information for race directors to grow and develop successful trail races. It allows trail runners to share tips to excel in the sport.

Catch, release trout

Roaring River State Park near Cassville, Mo. is now open for catch and release trout fishing.

Fishing is allowed Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Catch and release season is from the second Friday in November through the second Monday in February.

Only flies may be used. A hair jig, similar to a crappie jig, is considered a fly at Roaring River. All trout must be released immediately. A Missouri fishing license and annual trout permit is required for anglers 16 and older.

Winter bass tournaments set

Beaver Lake Winter Series bass tournaments have started. Six tournaments remain are set for Dec. 8, Dec. 29, Jan. 5, Jan. 19 and Feb. 2. The classic is Feb. 8-9.

Fishing is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. out of Prairie Creek park. There is a one-time $25 membership fee per angler. Entry fee is $50 per tournament. Entry for the classic is $100. Entries must be paid by 3 p.m. the Friday before each tournament. Pay at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers.

For details call or text 479-601-5952.

Sports on 11/15/2019