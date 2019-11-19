One-car accident fatal to passenger

A one-car wreck left an Arkansas woman dead early Sunday, state police said.

A 2012 Nissan Altima was eastbound on the U.S. 412 spur around 3:50 a.m. in Paragould when it ran off the road and hit an embankment, according to a preliminary crash summary.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

The car then flipped and landed upside down, the report stated. Troopers said a passenger -- Deanna Guthrie, 28, of Paragould -- died. The 24-year-old driver, also of Paragould, was injured.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, the summary stated.

Metro on 11/19/2019