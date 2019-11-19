Police arrest man in LR rape case Police say driver nearly hits airman

Police arrest man

in LR rape case

Police jailed a man Sunday night after allegations that he forcibly had sex with his ex-girlfriend in her home and bit her.

Johnathan Cruz Ruiz, 27, of Little Rock was charged with rape and domestic battery. As of Monday night, he was being held without bail at the Pulaski County jail.

Little Rock police responded Sunday evening to the 9100 block of Merrivale Drive and spoke to the accuser, who said her ex-boyfriend had just raped her and fled, according to an arrest report.

Police arrested him a short time later, about 8:20 p.m., on Baseline Road, the report stated.

Police say driver nearly hits airman

A Jacksonville man was charged with aggravated assault after nearly running over a U.S. Air Force airman with his truck about midnight Monday, police said.

Jacksonville police responded to Little Rock Air Force Base and were led to the back of a credit union building on Marshall Road, where they discovered the suspect was asleep behind the wheel, according to an arrest report.

James Winters, 49, was charged with additional counts of DWI and refusal to submit to a breathalyzer. He remained held without bail Monday at the Pulaski County jail.

Police said Winters had attempted to go through the gate without checking in. Moments later, he nearly struck the airman while trying to leave the front gate area, the report stated.

When police approached him, Winters smelled of alcohol and refused to perform a field-sobriety test, police said.

Metro on 11/19/2019