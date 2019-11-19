MEN'S BASKETBALL

ASU signs three

Arkansas State University signed three players in the early signing period.

The players are Caleb London, a 6-4, 190-pound guard from Conway; Indrek Sunelik, a 6-7, 185-pound guard from Northwest Florida State College; and Markise Davis, a 6-8, 195-pound guard/forward from Wallace State Community College (Ala.)

London averaged 14.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in his junior season at Conway. He led the team to a record of 20-8 and a state tournament appearance.

Sunelik, a freshman for Northwest Florida State College, is averaging 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for a team that is 5-1 and ranked No. 4 in the NJCAA Region 8 poll.

Davis was selected to the All-American JUCO camp this past summer. Through six games this season at Wallace State Community College, he is averaging 8.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

VOLLEYBALL

UCA duo earns Southland honor

Abbie Harry and Emily Doss of the University of Central Arkansas were named offensive and defensive players of the week Monday.

Harry had 41 kills over seven sets with a .311 hitting percentage. She turned in consecutive matches with at least 20 kills in victories over Incarnate Word and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Doss had 39 digs in seven sets, including 23 in the victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

GYMNASTICS

Arkansas to have five meets televised

The University of Arkansas will have five meets televised during the 2020 season. All of the meets will be televised on the SEC Network.

The meets will be a home meet against Kentucky on Jan. 24 at 6 p.m., at Missouri on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m., at Alabama on Feb. 14 at 6 p.m., at home with Auburn on Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m., and the SEC Championship on March 21 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

Lyon No. 3 seed in tournament

Lyon College will be the No. 3 seed in the Marshall (Mo.) bracket of the NAIA national championship opening round Friday and Saturday.

Lyon (15-5-1), which earned an automatic berth after finishing second in the American Midwest Conference regular season, will face No. 2 seed Missouri Valley College (12-6-0) on Friday.

The winner will face St. Thomas University (Fla.) (12-2-2) on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the NAIA final in Irvine, Calif.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Williams Baptist drops Crowley's Ridge

Williams Baptist College defeated Crowley's Ridge College 83-52 on Monday night in Paragould.

Williams Baptist (4-0) was led by Taylor Freeman, who had 14 points and 7 assists, and Tia Brazell, who had 14 points and 6 assists.

Tasia Bland finished with 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the floor.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 11/19/2019