TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 killed in wreck blocking westbound I-30 in Clark County, authorities say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 1:53 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption This screenshot of an Arkansas Department of Transportation map shows the approximate location of what authorities said was a fatal crash Tuesday on Interstate 30 in Clark County.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 30 in Clark County were blocked Tuesday afternoon following a fatal crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the state transportation department.

The multi-vehicle crash, which happened roughly four and a half miles west of Gurdon, was first reported by the Arkansas Department of Transportation at 1:20 p.m. Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said a trooper at the scene reported at least one person was killed.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the name of the victim.

