Tree, Argenta Plaza highlight festival

The city of North Little Rock is preparing for its annual Northern Lights Festival, which will unveil the tallest Christmas tree in the city's history and the new Argenta Plaza.

The Northern Lights Festival is scheduled for Nov. 30, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., on the new Argenta Plaza at 510 Main Street in North Little Rock, according to a news release. Officials said the city will bring a 38-foot Christmas tree plus a 4-foot star to the grand opening of the plaza in the Argenta Arts District of North Little Rock.

Attendees can participate in horse carriage rides; a market of locally made goods; food trucks and libations; a kids' zone with photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and making holiday cards for veterans; story time with Laman Library on a Rock Region Metro streetcar; carolers and actors from Argenta Community Theater's A Christmas Carol in period costume, and more. Free street parking is available downtown.