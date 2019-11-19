World in Brief

A digger cleans the bed of the Thumersbach river Monday in Zell am See, Austria. Heavy snowfall in parts of the country has raised the threat of mudslides and flooding.

U.S. warns Egypt on Russian jet buys

CAIRO -- A senior U.S. official warned Egypt on Monday that if it purchases Russian fighter jets it risks American sanctions.

R. Clarke Cooper, the State Department's assistant secretary in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, made the comment to journalists on the sidelines of the biennial Dubai Airshow.

Cooper said the planned purchase of Russian jets puts Egypt "at risk of sanctions and it puts them at risk of loss of future acquisition."

Egypt has concluded a deal to buy Russian Su-35s jets, according to military officials in Cairo, which it says are to combat an Islamist insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula.

The Egyptian military, which is the largest in the Arab world, went to Russia after the U.S. did not answer requests over a year ago to acquire roughly two dozen F-35 fighter jets, according to one Egyptian military official. The Russian deal was meant to diversify Egypt's weapon suppliers, because in past years U.S. military assistance was stopped due to concerns over human-rights violations, said another official.

Third plague case reported in China

BEIJING -- China says a 55-year-old man has been diagnosed with bubonic plague after killing and eating a wild rabbit, adding to two plague cases already discovered in the capital Beijing.

A statement from the health authority in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region north of Beijing said that as of Saturday the man was being treated at a hospital in the city of Huade.

It said investigators found the patient from rural Xilingol League consumed the rabbit on Nov. 5.

The statement said 28 people who had close contact with the man were quarantined but none has run a fever or shown other plague symptoms.

On Nov. 12, two patients also from Xilingol League were diagnosed with pneumonic plague in Beijing. No epidemiological association has been found between the two cases.

Plague can be fatal in up to 90% of people infected if not treated, primarily with several types of antibiotics.

Samoa declares measles emergency

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Samoa has closed all its schools, banned children from public gatherings and mandated that everybody get vaccinated after declaring an emergency as the result of a measles outbreak that has so far killed six people.

For the past three weeks, the Pacific island nation of 200,000 people has been in the grip of a measles epidemic that has been exacerbated by low immunization rates.

Schools were closed from Monday after the government declared an emergency on Saturday. The National University of Samoa also told students to stay home and said exams scheduled for this week had been postponed.

Health authorities said most of those who died were under the age of 2. They counted 716 measles cases reported, with nearly 100 people still hospitalized including 15 in intensive care.

Samoa's Director General of Health Leausa Take Naseri said in a news conference last week that he expects the epidemic will get worse. He said that only about two-thirds of Samoans had been vaccinated, leaving the others vulnerable to the virus.

Figures from the World Health Organization and UNICEF indicate that measles immunization rates among Samoan infants have fallen steeply from over 70% in 2013 to under 30% last year.

Exiled premier, others return to Yemen

ADEN, Yemen -- Yemen's internationally recognized government returned to the war-torn country on Monday for the first time since it was forced out by southern separatists during clashes last summer.

Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed landed in the southern port city of Aden, fulfilling a key point in the power-sharing deal brokered by Saudi Arabia that ended months of infighting with separatists in Yemen's south.

Saeed, accompanied by five key ministers from President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi's government, was received by local officials and Saudi forces at the air base.

In August, the separatists, backed by the United Arab Emirates, overran Aden and drove out forces loyal to President Hadi.

The outbreak of violence between nominal partners in the Saudi-led coalition's war against Iran-allied Houthi rebels added a new twist to the country's complex civil war that had further dimmed hopes of an international solution to the conflict.

The power-sharing deal, signed earlier this month in Saudi Arabia's capital of Riyadh, calls for both sides to pull their forces out of Aden. That leaves the city under the coalition's control, with only a presidential guard for Hadi's protection if the exiled president were to return.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Photo by AP/DIEU NALIO CHERY

Haitian military band musicians wait for President Jovenel Moise on Monday during a ceremony in Port-au-Prince to mark the 216th anniversary of the Battle of Vertieres, the last major battle in the push for Haiti’s independence.

A Section on 11/19/2019