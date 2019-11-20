The westbound lanes of Interstate 30 in Clark County were blocked Tuesday afternoon after a fatal crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the state Transportation Department.
[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]
The multivehicle crash, which happened about 4½ miles west of Gurdon, was first reported by the Arkansas Department of Transportation at 1:20 p.m. Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said a trooper at the scene reported at least one person was killed.
Authorities did not release the name of the victim Tuesday.
Metro on 11/20/2019
Print Headline: 1-30 lanes blocked after deadly wreck
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.