1-30 lanes blocked after deadly wreck

The westbound lanes of Interstate 30 in Clark County were blocked Tuesday afternoon after a fatal crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the state Transportation Department.

The multivehicle crash, which happened about 4½ miles west of Gurdon, was first reported by the Arkansas Department of Transportation at 1:20 p.m. Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said a trooper at the scene reported at least one person was killed.

Authorities did not release the name of the victim Tuesday.

Metro on 11/20/2019