Arrests imperil smuggling case

SAN DIEGO — Marine Corps prosecutors scrambled Tuesday to save numerous cases tied to a human smuggling investigation after a military judge ruled it was illegal for the military to arrest Marine suspects during a morning battalion formation and accuse them in front of their peers.

The judge, Marine Col. Stephen Keane, gave prosecutors until Monday to offer a way to remedy the situation.

In his ruling Friday, Keane agreed with defense attorneys who said the rights of 16 Marines were violated when they were pulled out of a battalion formation of 800 troops at Camp Pendleton on July 25 and accused of the crimes in front of their unit.

The unit’s leaders called them “a cancer” and “bad Marines,” defense attorneys said.

Keane said the public display of the arrests amounted to unlawful command influence. That is when commanders use their positions of power to affect a case and compromise the ability to hold a fair trial.

Defense attorneys for some of the accused Marines say otherwise it will be difficult to find an impartial jury pool.