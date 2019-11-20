Cavaliers hold on thanks to Diakite

Virginia guard Tomas Woldetensae (53). forward Jay Huff (30) and guard Braxton Key, second from right, defend against Vermont center Daniel Giddens (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Mamadi Diakite and No. 7 Virginia found themselves in a nail-biter, and with Anthony Lamb putting on an offensive show in the second half, Diakite took it upon himself to try to slow down the Vermont star.

Diakite also scored 19 points of his own, and the Cavaliers overcame Lamb's 30-point night to beat Vermont 61-55 on Tuesday.

"It reminded me of last year when we played against Purdue -- Carsen Edwards hitting again and again and again," said Diakite, recalling Virginia's Elite Eight overtime victory in the NCAA Tournament when Edwards scored 42 points. "One of those days when everything falls in. At the end, I wanted to take the challenge and I responded to it, I thought."

Lamb scored 25 points after halftime and hit seven three-pointers in all, but he didn't score for the last 5½ minutes.

The Cavaliers had to overcome their own offensive struggles with their trademark defense.

"I think we showed some grit with enough stops defensively and enough plays offensively," Coach Tony Bennett said.

The Cavaliers (4-0) trailed before Diakite's basket gave them a 50-49 lead with 5:12 left and sparked a 9-0 run. Jay Huff scored twice in the spurt and Braxton Key hit a three-pointer as Virginia held the Catamounts scoreless, and forced four turnovers, in a nearly four-minute span.

Lamb at one point scored 17 points in a row for the Catamounts (4-1) and nearly matched the point total of the Cavaliers' first two opponents, who each managed just 34 points. Stef Smith added 11 points, but Virginia turned Vermont's 13 turnovers into 20 points.

"Just had to play guys too many minutes. We were a guard down, and I thought that caught up with us," Vermont Coach John Becker said.

No. 4 Kansas 75,

East Tennessee State 63

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Udoka Azubuike scored 21 points, Devon Dotson added 19, and fourth-ranked Kansas weathered East Tennessee State's second-half charge to escape with a victory.

Marcus Garrett added 13 points for the Jayhawks (3-1), who led by 18 early in the game before the Pirates (3-1) closed within 61-56 with just over five minutes to go.

Bo Hodges had 22 points and Lucas N'Guessan scored 11 for the Pirates.

No. 6 Maryland 74, Fairfield 55

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Jalen Smith had 17 points and eight rebounds, and No. 6 Maryland used depth and balance to wear down Fairfield.

The Terrapins (4-0) took the lead for good at 9-8, increased the margin to 14 at halftime and cruised to the finish.

Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 12 points to pass James Gist and move into the top 20 on Maryland's career scoring list with 1,424.

Landon Taliaferro scored 15 for the Stags (1-4). Twelve of Fairfield's 18 baskets were from the three-point line.

No. 8 Gonzaga 72,

Texas-Arlington 66

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Ryan Woolridge had 19 points and nine rebounds, and No. 8 Gonzaga held off Texas-Arlington.

Killian Tillie played for the first time this season and added 15 points and 8 rebounds for Gonzaga (5-0), which has won 26 consecutive home games. Admon Gilder scored 13 points.

Jabari Narcis scored 16 points for Texas-Arlington (2-3), while Brian Warren and David Azore added 15 points each.

Sports on 11/20/2019