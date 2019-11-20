Epstein guards plead innocent to falsifying records

This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. Two correctional officers responsible for guarding Jeffrey Epstein the night before he took his own life are expected to face criminal charges this week for falsifying prison records. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

NEW YORK -- Two jail guards responsible for monitoring Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself were charged Tuesday with falsifying prison records to conceal that they were sleeping and browsing the internet during the hours they were supposed to be keeping a close watch on prisoners.

Guards Tova Noel and Michael Thomas were accused in a grand jury indictment of neglecting their duties by failing to check on Epstein for nearly eight hours, and of fabricating log entries to show they had been making checks every 30 minutes, as required.

Prosecutors claim that instead of making required rounds, the guards sat at their desks just 15 feet from Epstein's cell, shopped online for furniture and motorcycles, and walked around the unit's common area. During one two-hour period, the indictment said, both appeared to have been asleep.

Both correctional officers appeared in federal court Tuesday afternoon. Innocent pleas were entered on their behalf.

Noel and Thomas will both be released on $100,000 bond.

The charges against the officers are the first in connection with the wealthy financier's death in August at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, where he had been awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

The indictment also contained new details about the circumstances of Epstein's death that could potentially dampen conspiracy theories by people who have questioned whether he really took his own life.

Among them: Prosecutors said security camera footage confirmed that no one entered the area where Epstein was housed on the night that he died.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said the guards had "a duty to ensure the safety and security of federal inmates in their care."

"Instead," he said in a statement, "they repeatedly failed to conduct mandated checks on inmates, and lied on official forms to hide their dereliction."

A lawyer for Thomas, Montell Figgins, said both guards are being "scapegoated."

"We feel this is a rush to judgment by the U.S. attorney's office," he said. "They're going after the low man on the totem pole here."

Noel's lawyer didn't immediately return a phone message.

The indictment said that Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell when the guards went to deliver breakfast. Noel confessed to a supervisor then that they hadn't done either their 3 a.m. or 5 a.m. rounds, the indictment said.

According to the indictment, Thomas said: "We messed up." And then added, "I messed up, she's not to blame, we didn't do any rounds."

Prosecutors had wanted the guards to admit they falsified the prison records as part of a plea offer that they rejected, according to people familiar with the matter. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to publicly discuss the investigation.

The falsification of records has been a problem throughout the federal prison system. Union officials have long argued that the reduction of staff is putting both guards and inmates in danger, but they've faced an uphill battle as society seems to turn a blind eye.

Across the board, the Bureau of Prisons has been down 4,000 jobs since 2017. Some officers are forced to work so much overtime that they skip going home between shifts and sleep in their cars instead.

Kathleen Hawk Sawyer, who was named director of the Bureau of Prisons after Epstein's death, sent a memo to senior prison system officials that detailed how a review at facilities across the U.S. had found that some staff members failed to perform required rounds and inmate counts but logged that they had done so anyway. Officials have identified "a few" instances of guards who may have been sleeping and failed to conduct the required checks on inmates, she said, vowing to refer those cases to prosecutors for criminal punishment.

"We have found a couple of other instances," she said. "We don't want those people in the Bureau of Prisons. We do have some, I know, out there who chose not to follow policy and we want them gone."

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Sisak, Jim Mustian and Riin Aljas of The Associated Press.

