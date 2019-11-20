Officers work at the scene of Monday’s shooting in Duncan, Okla.

Ex-husband named as killer at Walmart

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A man confronted his ex-wife and another man in an Oklahoma Walmart parking lot, shot and killed them both through the windshield of a car and then turned the gun on himself as horrified onlookers ran for cover, police said Tuesday.

Duncan police identified the shooter in Monday's attack as 43-year-old Wbiliado Varela Jr. Also killed were Rebecca Vescio Varela, 31, and Aubrey Perkins, 39.

Detective John Byers described the double-murder and suicide as the result of a domestic dispute. He said the two victims had exited the Walmart and got into a vehicle when Varela left his own vehicle and approached them with a 9mm, semi-automatic pistol.

Byers said all three were dead when police arrived on the scene shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Authorities are reviewing video from several sites, including Walmart security video that shows at least some of the shooting, Duncan Police Chief Dan Ford said.

Rebecca Varela worked at the Walmart but was not on shift at the time of the shooting, Byers said.

Duncan is a city of more than 22,000 residents about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City.

Schools close as Indiana teachers rally

Teachers fill the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday to call for better pay and more respect as lawmakers began planning for the 2020 legislative session. The rally caused more than half of the state’s school districts to close. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1120teachers/ Video at arkansasonline.com/1120strike/

INDIANAPOLIS -- Several thousand teachers wearing red surrounded the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday to call for better pay and more respect from the Republican-dominated state government in a protest that closed more than half of the state's school districts for the day.

The union-organized rally represented Indiana's biggest such teacher protest in a wave of educator activism across the country over the past two years.

Nearly 300 school districts closed because of the rally, according to teachers unions. It came as legislators gather for organizational meetings ahead of their 2020 session that starts in early January. The Indiana State Police agency reported at least 5,000 people entered the Statehouse through public entrances, but the agency didn't estimate how many were on the grounds.

Teachers chanted, "Fund our schools," and "Put kids first," as hundreds of them lined entrances to the Statehouse, many holding handmade signs with sayings such as, "Less Money on Testing, More Money on Students."

Indiana State Teachers Association President Keith Gambill told a few thousand teachers who covered the Statehouse lawn that the Legislature should direct money from the state's $2 billion cash reserves toward helping schools.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has said he was waiting for a teacher pay commission he appointed in February to make recommendations on increasing salaries by the end of 2020.

$58M awarded in body-donation suit

This undated photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shows Stephen Douglas Gore, the owner of a now-closed Phoenix body donation facility who in 2015 pleaded guilty to a felony charge for his role in mishandling donations of human remains.

PHOENIX -- A civil jury Tuesday awarded $58 million to 10 people who accused a now-closed body donation facility of mishandling the donated remains of their relatives and deceiving them about how the body parts would be used.

The trial against Stephen Gore, owner of Biological Resource Center of Arizona, ended with jurors finding in favor of 10 of 21 plaintiffs, awarding $8 million in compensatory damages and $50 million in punitive damages.

An attorney for donor families said he believes jurors did not rule in favor of 11 other plaintiffs because they didn't testify.

Gore's business was accused of fraud by claiming the donated bodies would be used for medical research, when it knew some of the remains would be sold for military testing, such as crashes and explosions.

Donor families also said they were promised the cremated remains of relatives and received boxes with what they thought were their loved ones, only to later discover the bodies were sold to third parties or were still at the facility.

The families contended they weren't told the bodies would be used in ways they would not have approved. Jurors were shown the business's price list, showing, for instance, that a torso without a head sold for $4,000.

Gore's business was raided in January 2014 by FBI agents wearing hazardous-material suits and breathing through respirators. Gore pleaded guilty in October 2015 to a felony charge for his role in mishandling the donated parts.

Timothy O'Connor, an attorney for Gore, declined to comment on the verdict.

Guard's shots fatal in armored-car heist

Law enforcement officials gather Tuesday outside a bank in Willis, Texas, after an attempted robbery of an armored truck.

WILLIS, Texas -- Authorities said a guard fatally shot a person trying to rob an armored truck at a bank north of Houston and the other robber remains on the run.

Police Chief James Nowak said two people tried to rob a Brink's armored truck Tuesday morning outside a Chase bank branch in Willis.

Authorities said that one of the truck's guards killed one of the robbers.

Deputies with the Montgomery County sheriff's office are searching a wooded area for the other robber, who fled on foot.

Authorities have not released the name of the person killed during the robbery attempt.

Willis is about 50 miles north of Houston.

