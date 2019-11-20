Former Little Rock bar to reopen as cannabis store selling CBD, hemp products

A former downtown bar is reopening next month as a business with the same name but a different focus.

Alibi, formerly a speakeasy-style bar, will now be Alibi Cannabis Company. The store, at 300 River Market Ave., will sell cannabidiol (CBD) and hemp products.

A final opening date has not been set, owner Jessica McEntire said, but she anticipates it will be in early December.

“We want to be a place where anyone can come in and ask questions they want to know and get high quality products,” McEntire said.

Alibi’s website states the shop will offer a variety of CBD and hemp products, including smokeables, extracts, edibles, and skin and hair care items.

Hemp is a different variety of the cannabis plant than marijuana, and it contains a very small amount THC, the component of marijuana that causes a psychoactive response, so users do not get high.

CBD is a non-psychoactive compound in cannabis plants, found at a higher percentage in hemp than marijuana. CBD has become popular as a wellness product ingredient because some people find it helps with relaxation or mitigating anxiety, depression or pain.

Both CBD and hemp are legal in the Arkansas.

“It really can help people,” McEntire said. “It’s nothing to be afraid of.”

McEntire said the previous incarnation of Alibi was closed because the bar’s late hours made spending enough time with family, especially her young daughter, difficult.

Store hours are only tentative right now, McEntire said, but the new version of Alibi will close in the evening, instead of the early morning like the bar.

She hopes the shop can distinguish itself from other CBD stores in Little Rock by employing a knowledgeable staff who can help people understand what CBD and hemp products are and provide informed, specific recommendations to customers.

McEntire said the shop will also be the first of its kind in the downtown area.

“The bar was doing great, it just wasn’t the right for our family,” McEntire said. “It’s something new for downtown, and we’re excited about it.”