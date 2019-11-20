Fort Smith Board of Directors Notebook

Suit on culvert work receives green light

FORT SMITH -- The board at its regular meeting Tuesday approved a resolution authorizing the city administrator and city attorney to proceed with filing a lawsuit involving the engineering and construction contracts on the May Branch Outfall culvert replacement project.

The city would hold off on filing a lawsuit if Administrator Carl Geffken obtains an agreement of all involved parties, including civil engineering company Mickle Wagner Coleman and Mobley Contractors Inc., to extend the parties' tolling agreement for remediation work for the project beyond its current deadline of Dec. 31.

This issue was previously discussed during a city board study session Nov. 12. Stan Snodgrass, the engineering department director, wrote in a memo to Geffken that Mickle Wagner Coleman entered into an agreement with the city on Nov. 2, 2011 to provide both engineering and testing services on the project.

The city and Mobley Contractors entered into a construction contract in the amount of $5,490,387 on Oct. 2, 2012. Final completion and payment under this contract took place on Dec. 16, 2014, although sinkholes appeared in the vicinity of the box culvert by May 2015.

On April 18, 2017, the city entered into a three-party agreement with Mobley and Mickle Wagner Coleman and Data Testing Inc., regarding remediation work for the culvert, Snodgrass said. The cost of this remediation work, $116,538, was split three ways, with the city paying $38,846.

Snodgrass said that as the Arkansas River was receding after the flooding in May, additional depressed or sinking areas near the downstream end of the box culvert were noted. A walk-through inspection of the culvert was performed on July 31, with numerous deficiencies inside it being noted. An extensive elevation survey inside the box culvert also showed significant movement or settlement of the culvert.

Resolution accepts park-site donation

FORT SMITH -- The board approved a resolution accepting the donation of about a half acre of real property at 1300 Garrison Ave., which has been developed and designated as "Gateway Park," from 64.6 Downtown, a nonprofit organization that focuses on revitalization projects for downtown.

The main features of the park are bronze statues of three important historical figures: Isaac C. Parker, John Carnall and Mother Mary Teresa Farrell.

In a memo to Administrator Carl Geffken, Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman said 64.6 Downtown acquired the property with the intention of developing it as a public park that would then be conveyed to the city to operate as part of its park system. Now complete, Gateway Park serves as a "beautiful entryway" to downtown, Dingman said.

The project also is a significant example of public-private partnership, Dingman said. Private interests raised funds to purchase part of the property, as well as to provide for the statuary and landscape improvements. Part of the property also was donated by private interests. The city contributed to the project by providing sidewalk work on adjacent rights of way, and installing ornamental streetlights to match the downtown landscaping.

Officials held a ceremony Oct. 17 that included 64.6 Downtown transferring ownership of the park to the city. Talicia Richardson, executive director of 64.6 Downtown, said that day that the cost for the park is "close to $800,000."

State Desk on 11/20/2019