The company started by Paul Klipsch in Hope is now called Klipsch Group, Inc. A story in Sunday's Style section referred to the company's former name.
A Section on 11/20/2019
Print Headline: Getting it straight
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.