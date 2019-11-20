Sections
Getting it straight

Today at 2:47 a.m.

The company started by Paul Klipsch in Hope is now called Klipsch Group, Inc. A story in Sunday's Style section referred to the company's former name.

A Section on 11/20/2019

Print Headline: Getting it straight

