HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE/RESULTS

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
All games start at 7 p.m.
CLASS 7A QUARTERFINALS
LR Catholic at Bentonville
Springdale Har-Ber at North Little Rock
Fayetteville at Bryant
Conway at Bentonville West
CLASS 6A QUARTERFINALS
Pine Bluff at Searcy
Siloam Springs at Greenwood
Jonesboro at Benton
Lake Hamilton at West Memphis
CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS
Pulaski Academy at Harrison
Morrilton at Texarkana
White Hall at Alma
Wynne at LR Christian
CLASS 4A SECOND ROUND
Gosnell at Crossett
DeWitt at Arkadelphia
Pocahontas at Shiloh Christian
Dardanelle at Nashville
Hamburg at Jonesboro Westside
Central Arkansas Christian at Joe T. Robinson
Warren at Ozark
Star City at Pea Ridge
CLASS 3A SECOND ROUND
Hoxie at Booneville
PB Dollarway at Prescott
Newport at Harding Academy
McGehee at Atkins
Greenland at Osceola
Melbourne at Glen Rose
Lamar at Rison
Clinton at Camden Harmony Grove
CLASS 2A SECOND ROUND
Hector at Junction City
Mountainburg at Des Arc
McCrory at Magnet Cove
Dierks at Gurdon
Parkers Chapel at Salem
Carlisle at Foreman
Fordyce at Magazine
Earle at Hazen
FIRST-ROUND RESULTS
CLASS 7A
Conway 63, Rogers 21 Fayetteville 44, Cabot 14 LR Catholic 35, Van Buren 27 Springdale Har-Ber 16, LR Central 10 FIRST-ROUND BYES Bryant, Bentonville, North Little Rock, Bentonville West
CLASS 6A
Jonesboro 35, El Dorado 7 Lake Hamilton 14, Sylvan Hills 7 Pine Bluff 49, Sheridan 48, 4OT Siloam Springs 23, Marion 13 FIRST-ROUND BYES Benton, Searcy, Greenwood, West Memphis
CLASS 5A
Alma 34, Forrest City 33 Harrison 49, Batesville 14 LR Christian 36, Camden Fairview 14
Morrilton 37, Valley View 27 Pulaski Academy 63, Magnolia 34 Texarkana 24, Maumelle 21 White Hall 35, HS Lakeside 0 Wynne 46, Vilonia 45, OT FIRST-ROUND BYES None
CLASS 4A
Arkadelphia 55, Pottsville 15 Central Arkansas Christian 49, Gentry 20 Dardanelle 51, Bauxite 20 DeWitt 44, Riverview 15 Gosnell 40, Mena 29 Hamburg 28, Prairie Grove 27 Joe T. Robinson 49, Trumann 16 Nashville 54, Rivercrest 31 Ozark 21, Malvern 0 Pea Ridge 49, Lonoke 13 Pocahontas 68, Gravette 28 Shiloh Christian 62, Heber Springs 27 Star City 47, Southside Batesville 20 Warren 34, Elkins 19 FIRST-ROUND BYES Crossett, Jonesboro Westside
CLASS 3A
Atkins 35, Harrisburg 21 Camden HG 56, Mansfield 33 Clinton 42, Smackover 14 Glen Rose 61, Walnut Ridge 32 Greenland 54, Mountain View 24 Harding Academy 49, Genoa Central 7 Hoxie 54, Drew Central 38 Lamar 57, Lake Village 8 McGehee 37, Perryville 8 Melbourne 44, Centerpoint 7 Newport 68, Yellville-Summit 22 PB Dollarway 42, Jessieville 19 Prescott 49, Charleston 7 Rison 59, Baptist Prep 6 FIRST-ROUND BYES Booneville, Osceola
CLASS 2A
Carlisle 50, England 38 Des Arc 44, Bearden 0 Dierks 34, Hackett 6 Earle 16, Mountain Pine 14 Fordyce 42, Lavaca 0 Foreman 62, Marked Tree 20 Gurdon 42, Rector 20 Hazen 42, Hampton 6 Hector 63, East Poinsett Co. 36 Magazine 54, Mineral Springs 22 Magnet Cove 36, Clarendon 8 McCrory 25, Cutter Morning Star 12 Mountainburg 44, Murfreesboro 12 Parkers Chapel 29, Poyen 28 FIRST-ROUND BYES Junction City, Salem
