HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE/RESULTS

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

All games start at 7 p.m.

CLASS 7A QUARTERFINALS

LR Catholic at Bentonville

Springdale Har-Ber at North Little Rock

Fayetteville at Bryant

Conway at Bentonville West

CLASS 6A QUARTERFINALS

Pine Bluff at Searcy

Siloam Springs at Greenwood

Jonesboro at Benton

Lake Hamilton at West Memphis

CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS

Pulaski Academy at Harrison

Morrilton at Texarkana

White Hall at Alma

Wynne at LR Christian

CLASS 4A SECOND ROUND

Gosnell at Crossett

DeWitt at Arkadelphia

Pocahontas at Shiloh Christian

Dardanelle at Nashville

Hamburg at Jonesboro Westside

Central Arkansas Christian at Joe T. Robinson

Warren at Ozark

Star City at Pea Ridge

CLASS 3A SECOND ROUND

Hoxie at Booneville

PB Dollarway at Prescott

Newport at Harding Academy

McGehee at Atkins

Greenland at Osceola

Melbourne at Glen Rose

Lamar at Rison

Clinton at Camden Harmony Grove

CLASS 2A SECOND ROUND

Hector at Junction City

Mountainburg at Des Arc

McCrory at Magnet Cove

Dierks at Gurdon

Parkers Chapel at Salem

Carlisle at Foreman

Fordyce at Magazine

Earle at Hazen

FIRST-ROUND RESULTS

CLASS 7A

Conway 63, Rogers 21 Fayetteville 44, Cabot 14 LR Catholic 35, Van Buren 27 Springdale Har-Ber 16, LR Central 10 FIRST-ROUND BYES Bryant, Bentonville, North Little Rock, Bentonville West

CLASS 6A

Jonesboro 35, El Dorado 7 Lake Hamilton 14, Sylvan Hills 7 Pine Bluff 49, Sheridan 48, 4OT Siloam Springs 23, Marion 13 FIRST-ROUND BYES Benton, Searcy, Greenwood, West Memphis

CLASS 5A

Alma 34, Forrest City 33 Harrison 49, Batesville 14 LR Christian 36, Camden Fairview 14

Morrilton 37, Valley View 27 Pulaski Academy 63, Magnolia 34 Texarkana 24, Maumelle 21 White Hall 35, HS Lakeside 0 Wynne 46, Vilonia 45, OT FIRST-ROUND BYES None

CLASS 4A

Arkadelphia 55, Pottsville 15 Central Arkansas Christian 49, Gentry 20 Dardanelle 51, Bauxite 20 DeWitt 44, Riverview 15 Gosnell 40, Mena 29 Hamburg 28, Prairie Grove 27 Joe T. Robinson 49, Trumann 16 Nashville 54, Rivercrest 31 Ozark 21, Malvern 0 Pea Ridge 49, Lonoke 13 Pocahontas 68, Gravette 28 Shiloh Christian 62, Heber Springs 27 Star City 47, Southside Batesville 20 Warren 34, Elkins 19 FIRST-ROUND BYES Crossett, Jonesboro Westside

CLASS 3A

Atkins 35, Harrisburg 21 Camden HG 56, Mansfield 33 Clinton 42, Smackover 14 Glen Rose 61, Walnut Ridge 32 Greenland 54, Mountain View 24 Harding Academy 49, Genoa Central 7 Hoxie 54, Drew Central 38 Lamar 57, Lake Village 8 McGehee 37, Perryville 8 Melbourne 44, Centerpoint 7 Newport 68, Yellville-Summit 22 PB Dollarway 42, Jessieville 19 Prescott 49, Charleston 7 Rison 59, Baptist Prep 6 FIRST-ROUND BYES Booneville, Osceola

CLASS 2A

Carlisle 50, England 38 Des Arc 44, Bearden 0 Dierks 34, Hackett 6 Earle 16, Mountain Pine 14 Fordyce 42, Lavaca 0 Foreman 62, Marked Tree 20 Gurdon 42, Rector 20 Hazen 42, Hampton 6 Hector 63, East Poinsett Co. 36 Magazine 54, Mineral Springs 22 Magnet Cove 36, Clarendon 8 McCrory 25, Cutter Morning Star 12 Mountainburg 44, Murfreesboro 12 Parkers Chapel 29, Poyen 28 FIRST-ROUND BYES Junction City, Salem

