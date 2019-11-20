• Vinny Proscia, a Long Island, N.Y., bagel shop manager, drove 185 miles to return a car-key fob that was left behind by a customer and only discovered missing after she arrived at a family gathering in Honesdale, Pa.

• Phillip Williams, a self-described "strict vegan" who lives in Georgia, filed a federal lawsuit accusing Burger King of false advertising for not adequately disclosing that the plant-based patties in its Impossible Whoppers are cooked with beef fat on the same grills as its meat patties.

• Patrick Carlineo, 55, of Addison, N.Y., accused of threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., in a call to her staff, has pleaded guilty and faces up to 10 years in prison, prosecutors said.

• Mike Chitwood, sheriff of Volusia County, Fla., said it was "better safe than sorry" when more than 200 passengers were evacuated for more than an hour from the Daytona Beach airport after agents screening luggage thought they had spotted a bomb detonator, which turned out to be a bottle of lotion.

• Jory Dumas, 28, of Montgomery, Ala., faces up to 20 years in prison after being convicted for his role in a conspiracy with three others, including two of his relatives, to steal nearly $200,000 from an American Indian casino after he was fired from his job there, prosecutors said.

• Stuart Finkelstein, 65, a Davie, Fla., attorney, faces federal mail fraud and other counts after being accused of collecting nearly $1 million in fees by filing and then settling more than 300 unauthorized disability-rights lawsuits in New York and Florida.

• Theron Francisco, a U.S. Border Patrol spokesman, said a 16-year-old boy faces smuggling charges after he was caught using a remote-controlled car to carry methamphetamine into the U.S. through a gap in the border wall in Otay Mesa, Calif.

• Rick Smith, police chief of Kansas City, Mo., said a rising number of homicides and other violent crimes is forcing him to disband the city's mounted patrol unit and return donated horses to their owners so he can assign eight more detectives to the homicide unit.

• Patricia Sarchi, 71, of Falmouth, Maine, a blind woman who was charged a $5 cancellation fee when an Uber driver refused to give her a ride because of her guide dog, won a discrimination claim against the ride-hailing company filed with the state's Human Rights Commission.

