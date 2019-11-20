Keep celebration on

For the past six months, I have thoroughly enjoyed the historic pages presented each day to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Arkansas Gazette. Congratulations, and thanks for the history lessons.

As the daily history lesson got closer and closer to "current events," I realized the celebration was almost over. I anticipate withdrawal pains, but I have a suggestion.

Why not continue the experiment? Each day, you could present the paper from the same date 100 years earlier. I know I would enjoy it. Perhaps others would as well.

JAMES GIFFORD

Hot Springs Village

Recognize, address it

I encourage everyone, including "Always Trumpers" and "Never Trumpers," to read Saturday's well-thought-out letter to the editor on "Reasoning on Trump." In it, Richard Picard challenges us to recognize and address the most significant socioeconomic problem facing our country and the world today: "Income inequality and the disappearance of the middle class," brought on by the loss of well-paying jobs due to automation, robotics and artificial intelligence.

These advancements that increase productivity create profits mostly for business owners, venture capitalists, shareholders and the wealthy. Wall Street is booming. However, automation and robotics frequently result in a devastating loss of formerly middle-class jobs. Artificial intelligence will affect many white-collar jobs and the second salary of our spouses we rely on to make ends meet. And these phenomena are not going away, nor can they. Offshoring and immigration may contribute to the problems, but are nowhere near as significant.

So the middle class is disappearing as the rich prosper. What to do? Certainly we do not need the class warfare which will surely come if we continue ignoring wealth disparity. We may need a "Sputnik moment," referring to the time the Soviets put the first satellite into orbit. The stunned American people unified behind our government in an effort to catch up and to be the first to walk on the moon.

We can only solve a problem that we recognize and accept as serious. We the People must passionately demand that the leaders of both political parties begin working together to solve these problems.

Perhaps the election of Donald Trump should have been recognized as that "Sputnik moment." The protest vote expressing deep dissatisfaction with our unfair economy helps explain his election. It is sad his economic policies and new tax law appear to be making our wealth disparity significantly worse.

GEORGE BENJAMIN

Siloam Springs

Which one's just right

On Goldilocks' recent fall visit to Fayetteville, she had to laugh or cry.

Remembering Coach Ken Hatfield, he was too religious. Then Lou Holtz was too political. Bobby Petrino was too fast, while Bret Bielema was too slow.

Bless our hearts, Humpty, it is harder than it looks.

IKE ANTHONY

Maumelle

Governance by fear

So what President Trump received for his betrayal of the Kurds was a promise to receive dirt on the Bidens? The fact that Ukraine didn't find anything is beyond reason. Was it a cash payoff? What caused his betrayal? I heard that Vladimir Putin poisoned his mind. The Kurds will hate us forever.

Article II of the United States Constitution does not mention quid pro quo, which often is just out-and-out bribery. Section 4 states: "The president, vice president and all civil officers of the United States shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors."

The founders gave us credit to have enough sense to recognize a high crime or misdemeanor when we saw one.

If you are tired of being governed by fear and the Kim Jong Un- and Vladimir Putin-ization of the president, find someone else for whom to vote.

MILLIE FOREE

Bella Vista

Warning was belated

In a recent letter to the editor, Sherry Snow asked us Americans to "beware of supporting a man who flouts God's laws."

I would suggest that her warning comes at least three years too late.

RENEE HUNTER

Conway

Role-playing games

Thank you for publishing the recent photo of the Arkansas RPG Con. I was not able to go. I have been able to go to other science fiction/fantasy/geek events in the area.

Although gamers get a bad rap, such as playing in their parents' basements, working dead-end jobs, or being socially awkward, I have found this to be much different. Most have found a balance between fantasy and reality. In fact, I met my husband of 37 years while playing role-playing games.

In our approaching shadow years, we still play. We find friends. Role-playing games provide a chance for us to be social, creative, stretch our mental skills, and to be heroes. At least on weekends after six.

CANDI CABANISS

Monticello

