TENNIS

Spain survives; U.S. beat

Rafael Nadal kept Spain's hopes alive, then Marcel Granollers and Feliciano Lopez completed the comeback in the decisive doubles match to give the hosts a 2-1 victory over Russia in the inaugural Davis Cup Finals on Tuesday. Granollers and Lopez defeated Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev 6-4, 7-6 (5) to seal the victory for Spain. The top-ranked Nadal earlier defeated Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (7) to even the series 1-1 after Rublev had rallied to beat Roberto Bautista-Agut 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (0) in the first match. The United States lost to Canada for the first time in the Davis Cup after Vasek Pospisil edged Reilly Opelka 7-6 (5), 7-6 (7), and Denis Shapovalov defeated Taylor Fritz 7-6 (6), 6-3. Also Tuesday, France defeated Japan, Argentina topped Chile and Kazakhstan beat The Neterlands.

BASEBALL

Vazquez gets more charges

Suspended Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez is facing additional charges stemming from an alleged sexual relationship with an underage girl. Authorities in Westmoreland County filed 21 new charges against Vazquez on Tuesday, including 10 counts of child pornography and 10 counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor. Vazquez, 28, already was facing charges including statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors. Vazquez was arrested in September after allegedly telling investigators he attempted to have sex with an underage girl during a meeting at her house in an eastern Pittsburgh suburb in 2017. Police confiscated two electronic devices from Vazquez at the time of his arrest. The criminal complaint outlining the additional charges filed Tuesday said authorities found visual images of a girl in "various stages of nudity" on the devices. Major League Baseball placed Vazquez on administrative leave under its agreement with the players' association on handling domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.

Braves re-sign Martin

Pitcher Chris Martin and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a $14 million, two-year contract, a deal that brings back the right-hander after he closed 2019 with the club. The 33-year-old Martin was acquired by Atlanta from the Texas Rangers for left-hander Kolby Allard at the July 31 trade deadline. Martin was 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA in 20 games with the Braves. He had 22 strikeouts and 1 walk in 172/3 innings. The 6-8 Martin has a 4.51 ERA for his big-league career in 144 games, all in relief, with Colorado, the New York Yankees, Texas and Atlanta.

Brewers go with old logo

The Milwaukee Brewers are bringing back the team's ball-in-glove logo next year. Milwaukee unveiled its new uniform designs and logo Monday night at Miller Park. Starting in 2020, players will wear a modernized version of the ball-in-glove image first introduced in 1978 and worn until 1993. A "M" and the "B" are linked above the glove's webbing. The ball features two vertical seams, making it look more authentic. A 50th anniversary sleeve patch will commemorate the team's half-century in Milwaukee after launching as the Seattle Pilots in 1969 and then moving.

FOOTBALL

Dolphins release Walton

The Miami Dolphins released suspended running back Mark Walton on Tuesday, hours after he was arrested on charges of punching his pregnant girlfriend in the head. Police in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Davie said in a report that officers went to a home at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, where Walton's girlfriend told them he had pushed her against the wall and punched her several times in the face and head, leaving her with a swollen left eye. The woman told officers she is five weeks pregnant with the couple's child and had told Walton about the pregnancy Sunday. Walton, 22, was charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant person, a felony with a 15-year maximum sentence. It was his fourth arrest in less than a year. The Dolphins announced Walton's release less than seven hours after his arrest. The second-year player had served two games of a four-game suspension for violating NFL conduct and substance abuse policies after three arrests last offseason in his hometown of Miami. In seven games this season, Walton rushed 53 times for 201 yards, an average of 3.8 yards per carry. He also had 15 receptions for 89 yards.

Brown says sorry to Kraft

Antonio Brown has apologized to the Patriots and team owner Robert Kraft for any negative attention he brought to the team during his brief stint in New England. The four-time All-Pro receiver posted his apology on Instagram on Tuesday, writing: "All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama!" The apology comes on the heels of past posts in which he indicated he'd fight the Patriots' decision to withhold a $9 million signing bonus. He also reportedly met with NFL officials last week to discuss various sexual assault allegations against him that could make him subject to a possible suspension under the league's personal conduct policy if he's signed by another team. The Patriots cut ties with Brown in September after one game after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct. They were the third team in less than a year to tire of the off-field behavior that has overshadowed his on-field accomplishments.

Patriots activate Wynn

The Patriots have activated left tackle Isaiah Wynn from injured reserve in hopes of bolstering their injury-plagued offensive line. New England announced the move Tuesday. In addition, the Patriots have placed rookie receiver Gunner Olszewski on IR with ankle and hamstring injuries. Wynn started the first two games of the season before suffering a foot injury in the first quarter of New England's 43-0 victory at Miami on Sept. 15. It is the second consecutive season that Wynn has spent time on IR. A preseason Achilles tendon injury caused him to miss his entire rookie season in 2018. He rejoins an offensive line that also has had to adjust to losing starting center David Andrews in the preseason because of blood clots. Olszewski appeared in eight games, playing mostly on special teams. He has 20 punt returns for 179 yards and 2 receptions for 34 yards.

HOCKEY

Spitting under review

Garnet Hathaway was ejected for spitting on an opponent, and now the Washington Capitals winger may have to swallow more punishment from the NHL. Hathaway was given a match penalty for spitting on Anaheim defenseman Erik Gudbranson in a brawl during the Capitals' 5-2 victory Monday. That carries with it an automatic suspension pending a review by the NHL, and it is likely the Capitals won't have Hathaway in the lineup tonight in New York against the Rangers. There is little precedent for Hathaway's actions, other than the part of the rulebook that deems it worthy of an ejection and the league's process of having its hockey operations department review each match penalty. Boston's Brad Marchand was warned during the playoffs last spring about licking opponents but was not suspended. A decision from the league's hockey operations department could come as late as this morning. A day after drawing scorn from Gudbranson and the Ducks and generating buzz for spitting, Hathaway reiterated his remorse about the incident that took place late in the second period. "I regret doing it," Hathaway said. "I didn't have any arms free and made an emotional decision that I wish I didn't, but right now I am trying to move on from it and there is nothing that I can do but apologize."

