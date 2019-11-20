100 years ago

Nov. 20, 1919

• The work of scoring the pupils in the public schools in Little Rock and North Little Rock by the Arkansas Public Health Association is progressing satisfactorily, according to Miss Erle Chambers, executive secretary for the association. The pupils in the school are each keeping what is called "health scores," for a period of 15 weeks.

50 years ago

Nov. 20, 1969

• Congratulatory messages marking the Gazette's 150th anniversary, which is observed today, have been received by J.N. Heiskell, the editor, and Hugh B. Patterson Jr., the publisher, from Arkansans at Little Rock, Newport, Van Buren and from Deerfield Beach, Fla., among others.

25 years ago

Nov. 20, 1994

TRUMANN -- Toes are tapping once again in Trumann. After a 21-year absence, dancing has returned to the three establishments in town that sell alcoholic beverages by the drink. The Trumann City Council passed an ordinance in 1973 prohibiting dancing in any public place or business where alcoholic beverages are sold. The ordinance allowed for exceptions, and the council recently made exceptions for the three places a person can get a drink in town. One of those establishments is Jerry's Tavern, known throughout Northeast Arkansas for thick steaks and cold beer. One city alderman said it was Jerry Pillow's recent address to the Trumann City Council that convinced the city to allow dancing again. Pillow said that although his business is hardly big enough to dance in and he has no plans for live music or hoedowns, the fact that dancing was prohibited bothered him. "I felt like people just have a basic right to be able to dance," Pillow said.

10 years ago

Nov. 20, 2009

• Encouraging the nation's brightest students to pursue careers in mathematics and the sciences is pivotal to America's future, former President Bill Clinton said Thursday. Clinton spoke at a fundraiser for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Donaghey College of Engineering and Information Technology. Clinton was in town to celebrate the fifth anniversary of his presidential library. The former Arkansas governor said Thursday that too many of the country's top students have historically pursued careers in high finance. He said he hopes an unintended consequence of the national recession is that there will be fewer jobs in banking, driving more students into science-related fields.

