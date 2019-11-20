Owner of central Arkansas business convicted of Medicaid fraud

The owner of a central Arkansas business was convicted of fraudulently billing Medicaid for over $64,000, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Wednesday.

Jennifer Rogers, 44, who owns Arkansas Therapy Source, LLC, billed Medicaid for speech therapy services at a daycare for children who didn’t attend the daycare or didn’t need such services, according to a news release by the state attorney general’s office.

Rogers was arrested in September 2018 after she was unable to produce a year’s worth of records for her speech therapy patients and pleaded guilty Monday, the release states.

“It is a shame that a person who is licensed to help others is instead manipulating the Medicaid system, and using children’s identities to do it,” Rutledge said in the release. “This case proves those attempting to defraud Arkansans will be held accountable.”

Rogers was convicted of one count of Medicaid fraud and one count of theft by deception, according to the attorney general's office. In addition to five years of probation, she was ordered to pay $64,000 in restitution and to pay a $51,000 fine, on top of court costs.