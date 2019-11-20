Pioneering chemist from Arkansas dies at 88

Mary Lowe Good, a pioneering chemist who held leadership positions in government and with prominent scientific organizations, died today at age 88.

Good died in her sleep this morning at her Little Rock home, said Anna Beth Gorman, executive director of the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas. Gorman said the foundation was told of Good’s death by a family member.

“She was a scientist by training but she had a humanitarian heart,” Gorman said, describing Good as helping in the late 1990s establish an outreach program that brings eighth-grade girls to college campuses to learn about STEM opportunities.

Good, a professor at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and also the founding dean of the university’s Donaghey College of Engineering and Information Technology, in the 1990s served as under secretary for technology within the U.S. Department of Commerce, an appointment made by President Bill Clinton, according to biographical information published by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

Good, born in Grapevine, Tex., moved with her family to Arkansas at a young age, according to the Central Arkansas Library System Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

Her career blossomed while a faculty member at Louisiana State University, including time spent at the university’s New Orleans campus. The Science History Institute describes Good as developing a new type of analysis known as Mossbauer spectroscopy that uses gamma rays to study the molecular structure of materials.

Good’s top honors include winning the Priestly Medal from the American Chemical Society in 1997. She was the first woman to receive the honor, according to the Science History Institute.

She was also elected as president of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the world’s largest multidisciplinary scientific society.

“Over the years I had an opportunity to see her superb work in virtually every policy setting,” said Alan Leshner, the association's interim chief executive officer. “She had great judgment. She knew the scientific enterprise very well. And she was a great colleague. So she was very, valued."

Good earned a bachelor’s degree from Arkansas State Teachers College, now known as the University of Central Arkansas, before completing a doctorate at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

