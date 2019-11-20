Rogers plans office complex project

ROGERS -- The area near the Arkansas Music Pavilion and Pinnacle Hills Promenade is adding another commercial project.

The City Council last week approved a rezoning for about 4 acres off of West J.B. Hunt Drive where Hunt Ventures plans to build Hunt Plaza, according to documents submitted to the city.

Hunt Plaza will be an office building with a restaurant, parking garage and fitness center for employees, said Tom Allen, executive vice president of Sage Partners. Sage Partners recently merged with Hunt Ventures. Hunt Ventures is a real estate development firm.

Plans show a five-story, 129,000-square-foot building with an adjacent six-level parking garage.

Allen said that Hunt Ventures would like to start construction as soon as the planning commission approves the plans. He expects the project to be completed in 2021.

He didn't yet have a construction cost estimate.

Hunt Ventures is on track to finish a similar project, Northgate Plaza, by the end of the year, Allen said.

Northgate Plaza is a 110,000-square-foot, six-story office building with a parking garage next to Hunt Tower on West J.B. Hunt Drive. The first tenant plans to move into the space in January, he said.

Hunt Tower, a 10-story, 235,000-square-feet office building, is home to businesses such as Bayer HealthCare and law firm Smith Hurst PLC.

Northgate and Hunt Plaza each have space for eight to 16 tenants, Allen said.

Rogers had about 84,000 square feet of available office/warehouse space in the first half of 2019, compared with none in Fayetteville, about 123,000 square feet in Bentonville and about 203,000 square feet in Springdale, according to the Skyline Report released by Arvest Bank.

Hunt Plaza is the latest in a string of developments in the Pinnacle area. John McCurdy, community development director for the city, has said that the goal for that part of Rogers is to be the "downtown" of Northwest Arkansas. The city is trying to discourage single-use, single-story developments, such as strip malls, and opt for mixed-use, multiple story buildings, he said.

Texas-based Topgolf expects to open its first Arkansas location next to the AMP in 2020, said Morgan Schaaf, spokeswoman. The venue offers food, beverages, music and a driving range for point-scoring golf games using microchipped balls. The company previously said the project would create 300 full-time and part-time jobs.

The Walton Arts Center, which owns the AMP, announced in November the venue would expand in time for its 2020 concert series. The expansion will allow up to 11,000 people to attend concerts, an increase from 10,000. The expansion will include a new box office and a larger main entry plaza with more concession stands and restrooms.

Metro on 11/20/2019