Sheriff's office investigates body found in Pulaski County

FILE - A Pulaski County sheriff's office vehicle is shown in this file photo.
The Pulaski County sheriff’s office is investigating after a body was found early Wednesday morning.
Waste management officials discovered the body of a female around 5 a.m. in the 9800 block of Arch Street, Lt. Cody Burk said in a video posted to the agency's Facebook page.
Burk said it didn't appear the body had been in the area for a long time, and that it was being sent to the state Crime Lab for positive identification and to determine the cause of her death.
