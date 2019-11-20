Sheriff's office investigates body found in Pulaski County

The Pulaski County sheriff’s office is investigating after a body was found early Wednesday morning.

Waste management officials discovered the body of a female around 5 a.m. in the 9800 block of Arch Street, Lt. Cody Burk said in a video posted to the agency's Facebook page.

Burk said it didn't appear the body had been in the area for a long time, and that it was being sent to the state Crime Lab for positive identification and to determine the cause of her death.

