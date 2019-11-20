2 shooting victims taken to Little Rock hospitals; police investigating connection to reported crime

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Two people suffering from gunshot wounds went to local hospitals Wednesday afternoon, Little Rock police said. They are investigating whether the injuries are connected to a reported shooting on Labette Manor Drive.

Officers responded Wednesday afternoon to the 1900 block of Labette Manor Drive for a report of shots fired, Little Rock police wrote in a tweet. They have located a possible crime scene.

After the call, police said two shooting victims arrived at two different hospitals. Officer Eric Barnes said in an interview one is critically injured.

At least two other people were shot in the same area earlier this month.

Latoya Peters, 34, was lying in bed around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at her residence in the 2100 block of Labette Manor Drive when she was shot in the side of her chest, according to police.

Police said Darren Lewis, 24, was found Nov. 10, lying in a stairwell on the same block with a gunshot wound to the upper back.

