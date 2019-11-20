Spread feeds LSU with new identity

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. - Photo by AP / Gerald Herbert

FAYETTEVILLE -- A longtime LSU beat writer began a question to LSU Coach Ed Orgeron at SEC Media Days in July with the line, "You keep threatening to go to this upbeat Spread offense."

Orgeron knew where the reporter was going, and he played along.

LSU (10-0, 6-0 SEC) Aug. 31;Georgia Southern;W, 55-3 Sept. 7;at Texas;W, 45-38 Sept. 14;Northwestern (La.) State;W, 65-14 Sept. 21;at Vanderbilt*;W, 66-38 Oct. 5;Utah State;W, 42-6 Oct. 12;Florida*;W, 42-28 Oct. 19;at Miss. State*;W, 36-13 Oct. 26;Auburn*;W, 23-20 Nov. 9;at Alabam*a;W, 46-41 Nov. 16;at Ole Miss*;W, 58-37 Saturday;Arkansas*;6 p.m. Nov. 30;Texas A&M*;3 p.m. *SEC game

The LSU offense had over the years relied on outstanding tailbacks such as Dalton Hilliard, Kevin Faulk, Leonard Fournette and Derrius Guice running from the I-formation and other pro-style power schemes. In recent seasons, the attack had worked in many games, but it hit brick walls against nemesis Alabama and was growing stale for a rabid fan base.

The knock was LSU had plenty of skill talent available at quarterback and wide receiver, but it did not fully unleash those players.

"First of all, we're going to run the Spread offense," Orgeron said in July. "It's in. It's in the playbook. So it's not a threat, I promise you that. We're going to run it."

Those were not idle words from Orgeron.

He hired 30-year-old savant Joe Brady away from the New Orleans Saints in February, calling him a "game changer" and giving him the title of passing game coordinator. He was paired with veteran offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

Brady learned under the likes of New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton and current Mississippi State Coach Joe Moorhead at Penn State. The new offense is threatening all kind of school records for passing, total offense and scoring.

With Heisman Trophy favorite Joe Burrow running the Spread, the Tigers have risen to the top of college football in 2019. LSU is 10-0, ranked No. 1 in all three polls and in the driver's seat for the top seed in the College Football Playoff heading into Saturday's 6 p.m. game against struggling Arkansas (2-8, 0-6 SEC). The Tigers are a 43-point favorite.

Brady's vision, a fusion of West Coast and run-pass option principles, is so hot he's reportedly already in negotiations for an upgraded contract with LSU after originally signing a three-year deal that started at $410,000 per year.

The Tigers lead the SEC with 47.8 points, 556 total yards and 390.3 passing yards per game, all on pace to break school records. They have scored 36 or more points in all but one game.

Burrow this week is listed as a 1-5 favorite to claim the Heisman Trophy. The senior, who transferred last year from Ohio State, leads the country with a 78.6% completion rate and is second in the nation with 368.7 passing ypg. He is one of only three FBS quarterbacks with an efficiency rating over 200. Burrow's efficiency rating of 202.67 trails only Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts (209.14) and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa (206.93).

Burrow's 38 touchdown passes trail only Washington State's Anthony Gordon (39), and he has thrown just six interceptions in 341 attempts.

"He just reeks of poise," Arkansas interim Coach Barry Lunney Jr. said. "Just watching the game in person or on the TV, you can just see poise, confidence ... you see a guy in control."

Burrow has aces to work with, such as tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire -- a 958-yard rusher with 12 touchdowns -- and the nation's only pair of 1,000-yard receivers in Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, who have a combined 24 receiving touchdowns.

Burrow and the Tigers were shut out 29-0 at home by Alabama last season.

Two weeks ago, LSU jumped on top of the Tide and hung on for a 46-41 victory on the road. The Tigers' 559-yard effort turned Alabama Coach and defensive guru Nick Saban into an admirer.

"I think it's the system," Saban said. "I think it's the things they're doing. It really features the players. Joe [Burrow] has a really good handle on what they're trying to do.

"It's challenging to defend and it utilizes the people that they have. Look, they have no weaknesses on offense. They've got a really good runner. They've got a really good quarterback. They've got really good receivers. They've got a good offensive line, and they've got a system and a scheme that's very sound and solid ... and they do a really good job of executing.

"I can't give them enough credit for what they do. It's nothing like what they tried to do a year ago. It's completely different. I think it features their players and I think their players buy into it, have confidence in it and do a great job executing it. I felt like that going into the game and I certainly feel just as strongly now having played them."

Burrow's work as the versatile trigger man in the offense has drawn great praise. Two of the biggest plays in the Tigers' victory over Alabama were quarterback runs on third downs in the fourth quarter. Burrow gained 15 yards on a third and 5, and 18 yards on a third and 2 deep in Alabama territory to set up a pair of Edwards-Helaire touchdown runs.

In a 58-37 victory at Ole Miss last week, Burrow completed 32 of 42 passes for 489 yards and 5 touchdowns, and ran for 26 yards. Chase had 227 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns, while Jefferson added 112 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. Edwards-Helaire ran for 172 yards and a touchdown.

"He's very accurate," Ole Miss Coach Matt Luke said of Burrow. "In the first half, he was able to extend plays with his feet and hit big balls downfield. I thought that was the difference. We knew we were going to have to score with them."

Nobody has scored with the Tigers yet this season.

Auburn held things close, with the help of a fumbled punt recovery in LSU territory, a goal-line stand at the 1, an interception at the 2 and a strong defensive plan by coordinator Kevin Steele. LSU outgained Auburn 508-287 in its 23-20 home victory.

"Our defense played unbelievable against a high-powered offense," Auburn Coach Gus Malzan said. "Kevin had a super plan. He mixed some things up. He made the quarterback uncomfortable early. That offense is electric. It's a really good offense."

Saturday’s game

ARKANSAS AT NO. 1 LSU

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge

RECORDS Arkansas 2-8, 0-6 SEC; LSU 10-0, 6-0

TV ESPN

Sports on 11/20/2019