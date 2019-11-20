FOOTBALL

Burlsworth finalists named

The three finalists for the 2019 Burlsworth Trophy are Cal safety and kickoff returner Ashtyn Davis, Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship and Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes, the Burlsworth Trophy selection committee announced Tuesday.

The three finalists will be honored and the 10th winner of the award announced on Dec. 9 at 12:45 p.m. at a luncheon in Springdale hosted by the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation and the Springdale Rotary Club.

The award has been given annually since 2010 to the nation's top player who began his career as a walk-on, like the trophy's namesake Brandon Burlsworth.

Burlsworth had no Division I scholarship offers before walking on at Arkansas and eventually developing into an All-American in 1998 and the No. 63 pick in the 1999 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. Burlsworth, of Harrison, died in a car wreck 11 days after he was drafted.

Davis, a four-time All-American hurdler, has 47 tackles and 12 kickoff returns for 149 yards this season. He was a mid-season All-America selection by Athlon Sports and The Athletic.

Blankenship is second in the SEC and 14th nationally with 92 points. He has converted 19 of 23 field goals with a long of 50 yards, and is perfect on extra points.

Willekes, a preseason All-America pick and the Big Ten's defensive lineman of the year in 2018, has 59 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 2 fumble recoveries this season.

SAU accepts bid to Heritage Bowl

Southern Arkansas University accepted a bid to play Eastern New Mexico in the Heritage Bowl in Corsicana, Texas, on Dec. 7.

The Muleriders (8-3), who won seven of their first eight games this season, will be making their second consecutive bowl game appearance. They lost 30-25 to Missouri Western in the United Bowl a year ago. Eastern New Mexico (7-4) won seven games for the third time in the past four seasons.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

UALR guard wins Sun Belt honor

University of Arkansas at Little Rock guard Markquis Nowell was named player of the week by the Sun Belt Conference on Tuesday.

Nowell had 20 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 5 steals in a 77-59 victory over Southwest Baptist. In a 76-56 victory over the University of Central Arkansas on Sunday, he had 25 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 steals. He shot 6 of 6 from the floor in the second half with 16 points and 5 assists.

On the season, Nowell is averaging 21.3 points per game while shooting 94.1% from the free-throw line while averaging 5.8 assists and 3.4 steals per game.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Arkansas freshman wins SEC honor

University of Arkansas freshman guard Makayla Daniels was named the SEC freshman of the week Tuesday. Daniels is Arkansas' first SEC freshman of the week since Jailyn Mason won the award on Jan. 19, 2017.

Daniels averaged 20 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds over the team's two games against Oral Roberts and Stony Brook. She scored 27 points against Oral Roberts while shooting 8t of 11 from the field, including 6 of 7 three-point attempts. Daniels' 27 points were the most by an Arkansas freshman since Jessica Jackson dropped 31 on Ole Miss on Jan. 19, 2014.

Daniels is averaging 15.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game on the season.

Hendrix wins on road

Anissa Gutierrez and Caroline Wendt scored 16 points to lead Hendrix College (1-3) to a 64-52 victory over Dallas Christian in Dallas on Tuesday night.

Hendrix, which trailed 42-39 going into the fourth quarter, outscored Dallas Christian 25-10. Kessie Jenkins made a layup with 3:17 left to put Hendrix up 53-52, sparking a 13-0 run to finish the game.

Hendrix scored 19 points off 11 turnovers and made 14 of 20 free throws.

Shabaria Walter led Dallas Christian (1-3) with 17 points.

CROSS COUNTRY

Werner, Harter win SEC honors

University of Arkansas senior Taylor Werner was named the SEC women's cross country runner of the year and the conference's top scholar-athlete, it was announced Tuesday.

Razorbacks Coach Lance Harter, who led Arkansas to its seventh consecutive SEC cross country championship, was named women's team conference coach of the year. Werner and Harter also received runner and coach of the year honors for the NCAA South Central Regional.

The No. 1 Razorbacks will run Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Terre Haute, Ind.

MEN'S SOCCER

Lyon's Santos named to all-district team

Lyon College forward Emanuel Santos was named to the 2019 College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District team

Santos was named to the first team in district two, as the senior forward maintained a 3.61 GPA and is a business management major. In addition to his academic success, Santos recorded 12 assists and tallied six goals in 2019.

VOLLEYBALL

UALR, ASU players earn all-conference honors

Carol Barbosa of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Timber Terrell of Arkansas State University were named to the Sun Belt Conference's all-conference team Tuesday.

Both players were named to the second team. Terrell finished second on the team in kills (270) and third in blocks (72).

Barbosa ranked fifth in the Sun Belt with 3.59 kills per game, and had a career-high of 24 in a 3-2 victory over Georgia State while recording a career-high 18 digs.

